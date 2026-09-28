Ghanaian actor Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee, announced plans to share iPhones with fans on his Facebook page on September 27, 2026

The actor's announcement has already generated excitement online as fans eagerly await details of how the giveaway will unfold

Several fans and public figures have flooded the comments section with enthusiastic responses to the upcoming giveaway

Ghanaian actor Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee, has sent fans into a frenzy after announcing plans to give away a number of iPhones to his followers.

Ghanaian actor Dr Likee thrills fans with plans to give away several new iPhones. Image credit: Real Ras Nene/FB

Source: Facebook

The beloved comedian and content creator announced the plans on his Facebook page on September 27, 2026, although specific details about the number of devices, the selection process, and the date of the giveaway were not immediately shared.

Reactions to Dr Likee's iPhone giveaway plans

The announcement wasted no time in generating buzz online, with fans and familiar faces from the Ghanaian entertainment scene quickly flooding the comments section with excitement and good-humoured appeals.

Efo TwoThings wrote:

"I'm waiting, godfather."

MC Malik chimed in with a playful threat, writing:

"If I come to your place and I didn't get one, I will report you to checheku 🤣🤣🤣."

Henry Aboagye was not shy about his expectations, stating:

"I'm waiting for mine, but I need two."

Peter Gyekye added a heartfelt plea:

"Okay my man please let some reach to me 🙏👏🤦‍♂️."

David Nana Amoakwa Wise took a patient approach, writing:

"I will comment later.... When I receive mine...... We are waiting content king👑."

Who is Ras Nene (Dr Likee)?

Ras Nene is one of Ghana's most recognisable comic actors and social media content creators, widely celebrated for his entertaining skits and larger-than-life screen presence.

His generous gesture fits a pattern of high-profile personalities using social media giveaways to reward and engage their growing fanbases.

As fans continue to watch his page closely, the full details of the giveaway remain highly anticipated.

The Facebook post below has Dr Likee announcing plans to give away iPhones.

Dr Likee bags Kivo ambassadorship deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dr Likee’s appointment as the newest brand ambassador for Kivo.

The partnership added one of Ghana’s popular comedy and storytelling personalities to the food brand’s growing roster of celebrity ambassadors.

Dr Likee joined prominent names such as Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Black Queens forward Princella Adubea, making his unveiling a notable moment for Ghana’s entertainment and advertising scene.

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Source: YEN.com.gh