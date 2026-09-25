A mobile phone trader from Circle, Accra, known as Terry, was found dead in Teshie on Thursday, September 24, 2026

A close friend of Terry shared in an interview that the prime suspect, Phil, confessed to masterminding the crime after pressure from the Ghana Police

Terry had messaged a friend saying he had been 'set up' before sharing his location, which was later deleted from their WhatsApp chat

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A mobile phone trader from the Circle area of Accra, Nana Yaw Kyere, widely known by his street names Dinero and Terry, has been found dead in Teshie, with the prime suspect behind his death reportedly confessing to the crime after police questioning.

The prime suspect in the murder of Accra phone dealer Terry confesses to the Ghana Police Service. Image credit: Gossips24 Avenue/YouTube

Source: Youtube

According to a close friend of Terry who spoke to Gossips24 Avenue on YouTube on September 24, 2026, the suspect, identified as Phil, admitted within minutes of being pressured by the Ghana Police that he was the mastermind behind the gang responsible for Terry's death.

Phil was also described as a church member who had been posing as a fake soldier.

Terry's final trip to Teshie

Terry's body was discovered on the morning of Thursday, September 24, 2026, days after his disappearance alarmed those close to him.

A family member who spoke to CDR Africa on X confirmed the find and noted that there were signs that an attempt had been made to set the body alight before it was discovered, though that effort reportedly did not succeed.

The phone dealer had travelled to Teshie to complete what was described as a business transaction.

Before he stopped responding, Terry sent a WhatsApp message to a close friend stating that he had been "set up" and shared his location. That location was later deleted from the conversation.

A relative explained that a woman had allegedly spent a considerable amount of time cultivating what appeared to be a genuine friendship with Terry.

This was described as a calculated pattern in which someone dealing in valuable goods is befriended over weeks or months and then invited to a location. Once there, the visitor's belongings are taken, and in many cases the person does not leave unharmed.

Terry's Honda Civic was later recovered by authorities, and at least three suspects were taken into custody by the police.

The YouTube video below provides more details about the death of phone dealer Terry.

Reactions trail Terry's death

The news of Terry's fate drew an outpouring of grief and anger on social media, with many demanding justice and urging people to heed their instincts.

@Brownjordy wrote:

"You [Expletive] him over a woman and went around trying to sell his car! May this guy rot in jail!!!!!!! Amen 🙏."

@Zantimae noted:

"Stop blaming the victim... nobody is perfect; he didn't deserve to die like that.... May his soul rest in peace."

@hajjk8244 shared:

“I think the death sentence should return for such clear cases. May God protect us.”

@Shawers24 wrote:

"There are so many psychopaths walking among us."

@sallyasamoah8587 added:

"That little voice that speaks to our spirit errr its so powerful. Always listen to your instinct. It's God and nature's way of protecting us😢."

Offinso chief dies days after machete attack

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the death of Nana Osei Bonsu, the Chief of Offinso Abrokyire in the Ashanti Region, after he suffered severe machete wounds.

The attack reportedly followed his confrontation with a suspect linked to the alleged killing of his caretaker farmer and Pentecost Deacon, Osei Kwabena.

The heartbreaking incident led to investigations into three deaths, including that of the suspect who was restrained by community youth.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh