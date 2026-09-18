Canada has announced a fresh update for travellers preparing to cross its border

The latest measures introduce two important changes that could affect some people entering the country

Authorities have also urged travellers to be prepared before reaching ports of entry

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Canada has introduced two significant changes to its border entry rules, covering new trade surtaxes on American goods and temporary health screening measures tied to an Ebola outbreak in Central and East Africa.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) updated its official entry guidance and urged all passengers to familiarise themselves with the new requirements before reaching any port of entry.

Canada announces 2 new rules for Ghanaians and other foreigners crossing its border. Photo credit: DAVE CHAN/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

New counter-tariffs on US goods at Canadian borders

One of the most consequential changes concerns trade. From September 8, 2026, Canada began applying surtaxes on a range of goods imported from the United States.

The Canadian government characterised the move as a direct response to tariffs that American authorities had previously levied on Canadian exports.

Commercial importers have been directed to detailed operational guidance published by the CBSA, while individuals carrying personal items purchased in the US are advised to verify whether the new levies apply to what they plan to bring across the border before setting out.

Ebola screening protocols now active at entry points

On the public health front, the CBSA introduced temporary border screening protocols following confirmed Ebola cases across three countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan.

Canadian public health officials stated that the risk to people already inside Canada remains low.

Even so, the precautionary screening measures were put in place to reduce the possibility of the virus entering the country through international travel.

Existing rules still apply

Beyond the two new measures, the CBSA reminded travellers that several standing requirements remain fully in force.

Passengers arriving by air are encouraged to use the ArriveCAN application's Advance Declaration feature to submit customs forms before landing, reducing processing time at the airport.

Border officers continue to hold full legal authority to conduct secondary inspections and review the contents of digital devices.

Valid identification confirming both citizenship and identity is mandatory for every person crossing into Canada, regardless of their mode of travel.

Canada lists eligible countries for work permits

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Canadian government had published a list of 67 countries whose passport holders could apply for a work permit directly upon arrival in Canada.

Citizens from eligible nations could request employment authorisation at airports or border crossings without securing a permit before travelling.

Applicants still had to present full documentation to border officials, including a valid job offer and proof of employer compliance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh