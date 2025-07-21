Who is Bree Purganan? Meet the mother of NBA star Jalen Green

Bree Purganan is the mother of NBA rising star Jalen Green, who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns. She is a Filipina-American nurse, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and dedicated mom who played a pivotal role in shaping Jalen's mindset, discipline, and profound cultural pride.

Key takeaways

Bree Purganan is the mother of NBA star Jalen Green.

She is a Filipino-American nurse, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

She is the founder of Bree's Organisation for Breast Cancer Research .

. Bree Purganan is married to Marcus Green .

. Besides Jalen Green, she has two other kids, Raquel Purganan and Jurnee Tyra.

Bree Purganan's profile summary

Full name Bree Purganan Gender Female Place of birth Ilocos Sur, Philippines Current residence California, United States of America Nationality Filipino-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Mother Julia Durbin Siblings 2 (Kriste Canon, Josh Bass) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Marcus Green Children 3 (Raquel Purganan, Jalen Green, Jurnee Tyra) Occupation Nurse, entrepreneur, philanthropist

Who is Bree Purganan?

Bree Purganan is the mother of NBA player Jalen Green. She was born and raised in Ilocos Sur, Philippines, alongside her two siblings, Kriste Canon and Josh Bass, and later immigrated to California, United States.

Although her exact birthday and education details are not in the public domain, Bree is a Filipina-American citizen of Asian ethnicity.

Growing up, she played various sports, including basketball, soccer, and cross-country, which laid the foundation for her love of athletics.

Who are Bree Purganan's parents?

Bree was born to Julia Durbin, who was a teacher by profession. However, details about her biological father remain undisclosed in public records. In 1995, her mother married Bob Durbin, making him Bree's stepfather.

What does Bree Purganan do for work?

Bree is a registered nurse and entrepreneur based in California, United States of America. She received her nursing degree from Merced College.

Jalen Green's mother founded the Bree's Organisation for Breast Cancer Research out of a strong desire to help others. She leveraged her medical background to create awareness campaigns and raise funds for breast cancer patients.

Who is Bree Purganan's husband?

Bree Purganan is married to Marcus Green, a former high school basketball player who played with NBA stars such as DeShawn Stevenson. He is an American citizen of African-American ethnicity.

While Marcus is Jalen's stepfather and not his biological father, he entered his life early and instantly became a guiding force. Marcus supported Jalen's budding talent since middle school, taking him to camps and even gifting him his first pair of Jordans after a backyard dunk.

Details on Jalen Green's biological father are not publicly available. However, it is known that his name is Enoch and is of African-American descent, making Jalen half African-American and half Filipino.

Meet Bree Purganan's other children

The Filipino-American nurse is a mother of three. Her eldest child is Raquel Purganan. Raquel is married to Steve Tucker, and they live together in Fresno, California, United States.

Bree Purganan's second child is Jalen Green, a talented professional basketball player for the Phoenix Suns. The Houston Rockets drafted him into the NBA in 2021, and he played for them until 6 July 2025, when he joined the Phoenix Suns. Jalen was born on 9 February 2002 in Merced, California, and is 23 years old as of 2025.

Bree's youngest child is Jurnee Tyra. She was born in 2011 and is about 14 years old as of 2025. Jurnee shares Jalen's passion for basketball.

Bree Purganan's contribution to Jalen Green's basketball career

As an immigrant from the Philippines, Bree Purganan has instilled cultural pride and personal resilience in Jalen.

She was Jalen's first lockdown defender, who taught him to play defence in their driveway, establishing a tough mindset that is still part of his game today.

Jalen has repeatedly credited his mother for shaping his mental toughness and work ethic. In a 2022 interview with the late sports journalist Chino Trinidad, Green stated:

I got my work ethic from (my mom), my mindset from her. She used to tell me to go get it, and that is what I did...Since a young age, I felt like winning was everything.

FAQs

Who is Bree Purganan? He is the mother of Jalen Green, a talented professional basketball player for the Phoenix Suns of the NBA. How old is Bree Purganan's mother? Her exact birth details are not in the public domain. What is Jalen Green's parents' nationality? Her mother is Filipino-American, while his stepfather is an American. How many children does Bree Purganan have? She is a mother of three: Raquel Purganan, Jalen Green, and Jurnee Tyra. What does Bree Purgan do for a living? She is a registered nurse, entrepreneur, and the founder of Bree's Organisation for Breast Cancer Research. Does Jalen Green have any children? Jalen Green and entrepreneur Draya Michele share a daughter.

Bree Purganan is widely recognised as Jalen Green's mother. She is a Filipino-American nurse, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has helped mould Jalen into the athlete and person he is today. Bree is a mother of three and is married to Marcus Green.

