South Korea to End Visa Fee Waivers for Group Tourists From 6 Countries in December
- South Korea announced it will scrap visa fee waivers for group tourists from six countries effective December 31, 2026
- The policy change affects travellers from China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar and Timor-Leste
- Ghanaian travel experts warn the move could signal a broader global tightening of group travel incentives
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South Korea has announced plans to discontinue its visa fee waiver programme for group tourists arriving from six Asian countries, with the policy set to lapse on December 31, 2026.
The affected nations are China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar and Timor-Leste.
Travellers from these countries who visit South Korea as part of organised tour groups have until the end of the year to benefit from the existing waiver before standard visa fees are reinstated.
Why South Korea is withdrawing the scheme
The waiver programme was originally introduced to stimulate inbound tourism from selected Asian markets.
South Korean authorities have not publicly disclosed a single reason for ending the arrangement, though the decision appears to reflect a broader reassessment of tourism incentive policies as the country's travel sector continues its post-pandemic recovery.
Group tour operators serving the affected markets will now need to factor visa processing costs into their packages, which could make South Korea a comparatively more expensive destination for budget-conscious travellers from those regions.
What this means for Ghanaians
While Ghana does not appear on the list of countries losing fee waivers, the development is still relevant to Ghanaian travellers and tour operators who include South Korea on multi-destination Asian itineraries.
Ghanaians travelling to South Korea are generally required to obtain a visa in advance.
The South Korean embassy processes these applications through its consular channels, and applicants must meet financial, travel history and documentation requirements.
Travel agents based in Accra have noted that South Korea has grown in popularity among Ghanaian tourists, particularly following the global rise of Korean pop culture, cuisine and drama series.
Any shift in South Korea's tourism policy landscape, even one not directly targeting Ghanaian nationals, can influence how tour packages are structured and priced for the West African market.
Prospective Ghanaian visitors are advised to contact the South Korean embassy directly or consult a licensed travel agent to confirm current visa requirements and fees before making bookings.
42 countries can use South Korea Smart Entry Gate
YEN.com.gh reported earlier that South Korea had published a full list of 42 countries whose citizens could use automated Smart Entry Gates at its borders.
The list was dominated by European nations, with select Asian territories, Canada, Australia and New Zealand also qualifying.
No African country appeared on the list, meaning travellers from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa had to use standard manual border checks.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.