South Korea announced it will scrap visa fee waivers for group tourists from six countries effective December 31, 2026

The policy change affects travellers from China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar and Timor-Leste

Ghanaian travel experts warn the move could signal a broader global tightening of group travel incentives

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South Korea has announced plans to discontinue its visa fee waiver programme for group tourists arriving from six Asian countries, with the policy set to lapse on December 31, 2026.

The affected nations are China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar and Timor-Leste.

South Korea to end its visa fee waivers for group tourists from six countries in December 2026. Photo credit: Drazen_/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Travellers from these countries who visit South Korea as part of organised tour groups have until the end of the year to benefit from the existing waiver before standard visa fees are reinstated.

Why South Korea is withdrawing the scheme

The waiver programme was originally introduced to stimulate inbound tourism from selected Asian markets.

South Korean authorities have not publicly disclosed a single reason for ending the arrangement, though the decision appears to reflect a broader reassessment of tourism incentive policies as the country's travel sector continues its post-pandemic recovery.

Group tour operators serving the affected markets will now need to factor visa processing costs into their packages, which could make South Korea a comparatively more expensive destination for budget-conscious travellers from those regions.

What this means for Ghanaians

While Ghana does not appear on the list of countries losing fee waivers, the development is still relevant to Ghanaian travellers and tour operators who include South Korea on multi-destination Asian itineraries.

Ghanaians travelling to South Korea are generally required to obtain a visa in advance.

The South Korean embassy processes these applications through its consular channels, and applicants must meet financial, travel history and documentation requirements.

Travel agents based in Accra have noted that South Korea has grown in popularity among Ghanaian tourists, particularly following the global rise of Korean pop culture, cuisine and drama series.

Any shift in South Korea's tourism policy landscape, even one not directly targeting Ghanaian nationals, can influence how tour packages are structured and priced for the West African market.

Prospective Ghanaian visitors are advised to contact the South Korean embassy directly or consult a licensed travel agent to confirm current visa requirements and fees before making bookings.

42 countries can use South Korea Smart Entry Gate

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that South Korea had published a full list of 42 countries whose citizens could use automated Smart Entry Gates at its borders.

The list was dominated by European nations, with select Asian territories, Canada, Australia and New Zealand also qualifying.

No African country appeared on the list, meaning travellers from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa had to use standard manual border checks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh