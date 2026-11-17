The Malaysian Army released details of its monthly pay structure, covering recruits through to senior officers

The salary figures reveal a wide pay gap between entry-level recruits and top-ranking military officers

The figures have drawn attention in Ghana, where comparisons with the Ghana Armed Forces pay scale are being made

The Malaysian Army has made public its monthly salary structure, outlining how much personnel at every level earn, from new recruits to the most senior ranks in the service.

The pay breakdown covers a broad range of grades and reveals significant differences between entry-level and senior positions.

Malaysia Army publishes the monthly salary of its recruits, officers and senior ranks by level. Photo credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Junior recruits at the lowest rung of the military ladder take home approximately GH¢1,200 to GH¢1,800 per month, while non-commissioned officers in the middle grades earn between GH¢2,500 and GH¢5,000 monthly.

Senior non-commissioned officers and warrant officers can expect figures closer to GH¢6,000 to GH¢9,000 per month.

Officer salaries and senior ranks

Commissioned officers command noticeably higher remuneration. A second lieutenant, the most junior commissioned rank, earns roughly GH¢7,500 per month, while a lieutenant colonel sits in the region of GH¢14,000 to GH¢17,000.

At the apex of the structure, major generals and above receive monthly pay that can exceed GH¢25,000, placing them well above the national average wage in Malaysia.

The figures were published to offer transparency around military compensation and to aid recruitment efforts, particularly as the Malaysian Army seeks to attract more young people into the profession of arms.

What this means for Ghana

The publication has attracted interest beyond Malaysia's borders. In Ghana, where the Ghana Armed Forces remains one of the more respected institutions in the country, questions about military pay are a recurring topic.

Entry-level soldiers in the Ghana Armed Forces are reported to earn in a comparable range to their Malaysian counterparts at the recruit level, though senior officer pay and allowances can differ markedly depending on deployment, rank, and years of service.

Military compensation in both countries includes base pay alongside a range of allowances, such as housing, feeding, and risk allowances, which can substantially raise the total monthly earnings of serving personnel.

The published Malaysian figures represent base pay only and do not capture the full value of the compensation package available to soldiers.

For young Ghanaians considering a career in the armed forces, the Malaysian example illustrates how structured and transparent salary frameworks can make military service a more attractive and financially predictable career path.

UK Army lists age and fitness requirements

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the British Army had published official entry requirements for infantry soldier roles, including rules for eligible foreign applicants.

Prospective recruits were required to fall within a specific age window and pass a series of demanding physical fitness tests.

The Army estimated that the full application process, from initial sign-up to basic training, took between three and six months.

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Source: YEN.com.gh