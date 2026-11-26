Police in the Ashanti Region intercepted three suspects aboard a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus in Kumasi during an intelligence-led operation

Officers from the Narcotic Law Enforcement Unit discovered three fertiliser sacks inside the vehicle containing dozens of compressed, wrapped parcels

The three suspects, including a trader and two drivers, face charges under Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020

A routine intelligence-led operation in Kumasi has led to the arrest of three individuals who were allegedly found with 79 parcels of suspected prohibited substances hidden inside a commercial bus.

Police in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, arrest three suspects after finding 79 parcels of suspected narcotics in fertiliser sacks aboard a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus. Image credit: EvgeniyShkolenko/iStock

Source: UGC

The three suspects, Daniel Agboloso, 46, a driver; Joyce Adu, also known as Yaa Ampofowaa, 43, a trader; and Agyei Bright, 42, a driver's mate, were intercepted by officers from the Narcotic Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) in Kumasi while they were travelling aboard a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus with registration number AS 3566-20 at Krobo Odumasi (K.O.) in Kumasi.

What officers found inside the bus

Upon searching the vehicle, officers uncovered three fertiliser sacks that contained 79 compressed parcels of dried leaves suspected to be controlled substances.

Each parcel had been individually wrapped in sellotape. The parcels were seized and are being held as exhibits while investigations remain ongoing.

A statement signed by Superintendent Godwin Ahianyo, Head of the Ashanti Regional Public Affairs Unit, confirmed the arrests and indicated that the alleged conduct of the three individuals contravenes Section 37(1) and (2)(b) of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019).

Ashanti Regional Police vow to intensify operations

Superintendent Ahianyo stressed that the Ashanti Regional Police Command would continue to ramp up intelligence-driven operations across the region to tackle substance-related offences and other criminal activity.

The suspects are currently in custody as the case progresses.

Kumasi’s KMA orders traders to vacate Kejetia Phase II lanes as construction resumes, clearing the way for a project promising modern market facilities. Image credit: tripadvisor

Source: UGC

Kumasi KMA orders Kejetia traders to vacate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thousands of traders in Kumasi's bustling central business district are facing an urgent disruption after the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) ordered them to clear dedicated lanes tied to a major ongoing development.

The KMA issued a formal notice on Thursday, November 26, 2026, directing all traders and occupants along the lanes reserved for the Kejetia Redevelopment Project Phase II to vacate without delay.

The directive came as contractors moved back onto the site to restart construction on the stalled second phase of one of Ghana's largest urban market projects.

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Source: YEN.com.gh