Denmark's government officially named four categories of financial support that business residence permit holders cannot claim

The restrictions under the Active Social Policy Act extend beyond the permit holder to cover accompanying family members

The announcement carries direct implications for African nationals exploring relocation to Denmark through entrepreneurship

Denmark has formally restricted access to state financial support for foreigners residing in the country on a business residence permit, naming four specific benefit categories that such individuals are barred from claiming.

The Danish government confirmed that the restrictions apply to both the permit holder and any family members living with them under the same arrangement.

Denmark restricts financial support for business residence permit holders, affecting entrepreneurs and their families. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Benefits off-limits to business permit holders

The four categories of financial support that are completely off-limits fall under the Active Social Policy Act. They are: cash benefits, self-sufficiency and return benefit, transition benefit, and rehabilitation benefits.

The official government statement is unambiguous on the matter, reading: "You and your family are not allowed to receive cash benefits, self-sufficiency and return benefit as well as transition benefit, rehabilitation benefits or any other benefits under the terms of the Active Social Policy Act."

The inclusion of the phrase "any other benefits" under the same Act indicates that the prohibition may extend further than the four named categories, potentially covering additional forms of support provided for elsewhere in the legislation.

What this means for foreign nationals

The announcement carries particular weight for African nationals and other foreign citizens who are exploring Denmark as a destination for business ownership or entrepreneurship. A business residence permit, by its design, is intended for individuals who are establishing or actively running a business in the country, not for those who may require state assistance.

The Danish government's position makes clear that holders of this permit are expected to be financially self-sufficient throughout their stay. The restrictions serve as a formal signal that access to Denmark's broader social safety net is not a benefit attached to this category of residency.

Those considering this route to relocation should account for this limitation in their planning, as it places the full financial burden of living costs squarely on the permit holder and their household from the outset.

Denmark outlines age rule for permanent residence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark has set a window within which young people must apply for a permanent residence permit under the country's lenient requirements.

With this, an applicant must have celebrated their 18th birthday to be considered eligible under this category. However, the qualifying window closes once a person turns 19.

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Source: YEN.com.gh