Beautiful Couple Receives Sweet Reactions for Their 'Perfect' Wedding Photos

South Africans are sharing their positive comments about a lovely couple who recently tied the knot in a stylish wedding

The wedding photographs are really impressive and many people can’t stop praising the couple’s photographer

Tshepo Tau can also be seen spending quality moments with his lovely bride and there are congratulatory remarks from the post

A local couple is a hit on social media after sharing images of their stunning wedding. The Twitter account holder headed online to post the photos that were snapped by his gifted photographer.

Tshepo Tau shared highlights of his wedding with his lovely bride and South Africans are seriously inspired by the two lovebirds. The pair can be seen with bright smiles and seemingly can’t spend time away from each other as they are also in each other’s arms.

The images are well captured and locals are sharing their positive reactions. A number of social media users are impressed with the photographer’s work and many are interested in knowing him because they feel he or she is talented. The ambitious and proud guy wrote on Twitter:

“Highlights of our wedding from our photographer.”

Tshepo Tau and his wife are praised on social media. Image: @TshepoKTau/Twitter

@Thato_Kgosi said:

“Was Jakes the photographer? Pictures looking hella fly... Congrats.”

@777Stella_ said:

“Who was the photographer here?”

@Unmnraveclasse said:

“That’s exactly what happens when you feed your photographer with soup.”

@_Whatta said:

“Adopt me please.”

@Mkhwanazi_Dudu said:

“Beautiful indeed, all the best on your marriage.”

@Thabo_94king said:

“Damn I want to do it big like this, love is beautiful man.”

@Jay_Sayzz said:

“Bathong abuti, congratulations.”

@RetaLocklear said:

“Look soo gorgeous!!!”

@MsJonesDJ said:

“Stunning buddy!!! Congrats hle!!”

@MandyThebizniz said:

“Anisebahle.”

“Stay happily in love”: Couple share beautiful pics from traditional wedding

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh posted that a stunning local couple has social media buzzing after sharing a few snaps from their traditional wedding day. The newlyweds took to a secluded patch of the green field for the intimate photoshoot.

Heading online, @duvha_bulannga shared the pictures alongside his beautiful bride. He simply captioned the post, "17-04-2021," likely a nod to this couple's wedding anniversary.

The pair rocked matching outfits with a blue and red theme. The bride's traditional garment also featured a modern twist underneath her makoti attire.

Naturally, South Africans soon headed to the comments section to wish the beautiful couple well in the comment section. Check out some of the reactions below:

@WithAllMyShades said: ''Moer, this is beautiful, may the great one bless your union, stay happily in love."

