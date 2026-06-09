Apostle Clement Quaicoe, former Chairman of VOLEC, has passed away, leaving a profound loss in the community

His son shared an emotional tribute on Facebook, reflecting on cherished moments and heartfelt lessons from his father

Social media reacted with deep sorrow, remembering the late Apostle Quaicoe's kindness and impact on many lives

Apostle Clement Quaicoe, a respected Ghanaian man of God and immediate past Chairman of the Voice of the Lord Evangelical Church (VOLEC), has sadly passed away.

Immediate Past Chairman of the Voice of the Lord Evangelical Church, Apostle Clement Quaicoe, passes away. Photo source: VolecTv, Clement Quaicoe

Source: Facebook

The official Facebook page of the Voice of the Lord Evangelical Church announced the news of the revered religious leader's death to the public on Tuesday, June 8, 2026.

The statement read:

"We announce with a heavy heart the demise of our immediate past Chairman, Apostle Clement Quaicoe."

What happened to late Apostle Clement Quaicoe?

The exact circumstances surrounding the demise of the late Apostle Clement Quaicoe remain unknown, with the church failing to specify them in their announcement on social media.

In their statement, VOLEC, on behalf of its current chairman, Apostle Charles Otibo Nartey and the church's national executives, offered their condolences to the former chairman's family and members.

The statement read:

"On behalf of the Chairman, Apostle Charles Nartey, and the National Executive Council, we extend our condolences to the immediate family and the entire Voice of the Lord Evangelical Church."

The Facebook post announcing Apostle Clement Quaicoe's demise is below:

Apostle Clement Quaicoe's son mourns late father

The news of the late Apostle's demise has evoked sadness among many Ghanaians, including his son, Clement Quaicoe Jnr, who mourned him in an emotional Facebook post.

In his post, he expressed gratitude to his late father for their time spent together on earth as father and son and the lessons he learnt from his upbringing.

He also mourned Apostle Quaicoe with a bible quotation following his demise.

He wrote:

"A life well lived. It's difficult to hear that you've gone home, but we know you are smiling from above. Thank you for the beautiful time you shared with us. Rest Well Apostle Clement Quaicoe Snr. Rest well, Papa."

"You didn't wait for me to come home from missions this time around... thank you for the time you spent with me and the things you taught me. I love you Apostle Clement Quaico. Rest well."

The Facebook post of Apostle Clement Quaicoe's son mourning his demise is below:

Apostle Clement Quaicoe's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Precious Pat commented:

"Rest well, Apostle. The Swedru district will forever remember you. i remember when I was in the children's service; you always made sure you shared something edible with us after close of service. If not anything koraa bread d33, you will give us for the road."

Georgina Akpadzi wrote:

"Daddy, how could you leave without saying goodbye? You broke my heart, daddy. May your gentle soul rest in peace."

Adjonyoh Jennifer said:

"Rest well, Papa. Your works will forever remain in our hearts. Hmm."

The Ghanaian Christian community grieves as popular Kumasi-based youth preacher Prophet Isaac Ofori passes away on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Photo source: @isaacofori.igc

Source: TikTok

Prophet Isaac Ofori dies in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Isaac Ofori died in Kumasi after a church event on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

The man of God reportedly slumped to the ground and was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Source: YEN.com.gh