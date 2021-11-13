The bride of young Ghanaian businessman, David Mensah, broke down in tears during their vow exchange

Mensah, known on social media as Davido Gh, is getting married to his baby mama in a beautiful traditional marriage

The emotional moment the bride sheds tears was taped on camera

The bride of young Ghanaian businessman, David Mensah, was overwhelmed with emotions during their vow exchange at their ongoing traditional marriage.

Mensah, popularly known on social media as Davido Gh, was declaring his vows while facing his would-be-wife when she broke down in tears.

The emotional moment, captured on camera, shows the bride briefly wiping her face with her hand.

Pretty Bride of Rich Davido Gh Breaks Down in Tears During Vow Exchange in Emotional Video Photo credit: Zionfelix

Source: Instagram

The stunning customary marriage follows an outdooring event to name their newborn baby.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mensah and his new bride sported traditional outfits for their wedding.

Earlier, a video emerged of beautiful young ladies adorned in regal Ghanaian Kente with expensive presents to give to the family. There was a display of rich Ghanaian culture.

Click to watch the video:

Groom Sheds Tears During Vow Exchange with Pretty Bride

Meanwhile, a young groom was overcome with emotions as he shed tears while exchanging vows with his bride in front of an officiating pastor at the altar.

During their white wedding ceremony, his would-be-wife was delivering her vows to him. Her words struck some nerves as the groom started shedding tears.

The moment the bride paused to ask the groom why he was ''crying''' was taped on camera.

Source: Yen.com.gh