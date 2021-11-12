A young groom was overwhelmed with emotions during the white wedding ceremony with his would-be-wife

He was videoed shedding tears while the bride was saying her vows

The video of the moment the bride asked why the groom ''was crying'' has surfaced on social media

A young groom was overcome with emotions as he shed tears while exchanging vows with his bride in front of an officiating pastor at the altar.

During their white wedding ceremony, his would-be-wife was delivering her vows to him. Her words struck some nerves as the groom started shedding tears.

The moment the bride paused to ask the groom why he was ''crying''' was taped on camera.

Handsome Groom Sheds Uncontrollable Tears During Vow Exchange with Bride in Video Photo credit: Instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram account of Instablog9ja, guests at their wedding event burst into loud laughter as the groom kept shedding tears while exchanging vows at the altar with his bride.

The cause of the groom's emotional episode during the knot-tying ceremony is unclear.

The video of the dramatic scene uploaded to social media has gone viral and attracted numerous reactions.

Source: Yen.com.gh