A man's attempt at pulling a surprise marriage proposal on his girlfriend resulted in a stunning reaction from her

In the video, the lady out of overexcitement went berserk, screamed for joy, and yanked off her wig at the sight of her boyfriend on one knee

Mixed reactions have greeted the viral video as many thought the lady's behaviour stems from what she had been through as regards relationships

People's reactions to surprises differ especially romantic ones and a lady's response to a surprise marriage proposal pulled by her boyfriend has stirred reactions on social media.

In a short video shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, the lady walked into a dark room and was surprised when the light turned on to see her boyfriend down on one knee seeking her hand in marriage.

She went wild with joy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

Unexpectedly, the lady burst into loud screams and went into a frenzy as if finally achieving a goal that had always eluded her.

While her boyfriend remained on one knee with the ring in one hand, the lady yanked off her wig and jumped for joy.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

As if coming to the realization that she left her man still on his knee, she stops and locks him in a warm embrace.

In what was a well-planned proposal surprise, the room looked decked in red petals that symbolised love.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@ohimaiii remarked:

"Lol congrats to them. This is why I’d never understand men that get their proposal rejected because when a woman is ready, you’d know you’re getting a definite YES. Just read the room before you proceed."

@software_developer316 said:

"Not everyone would get someone to marry them. She's gotten one so I understand her excitement."

@official_tasiewisdom wrote:

"You ladies are over acting this engagement thing. So you don’t think of future with him and you are dating him for years. How is it surprising self."

@sokoh_official stated:

"That’s the feeling when village people tell u say u can never make it in this life I come make am."

@thriftshoesgallery commented:

"The funny thing is she might not actually even be surprised , playing surprised is more difficult than the actual surprise it self . Talking from experience."

Young lady 'scatters' her marriage proposal in excitement

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported.

In the video clip posted by @Hoekage77, an unnamed boyfriend was seen on both knees as his surprised girlfriend approached the crowded scene.

While the crowd cheered them on, the boyfriend brought out the engagement ring and was about fixing the ring on her finger when she went haywire.

The unidentified lady erupted in loud screams while her boyfriend, speechless, remained on his knees, perhaps taken aback by her reaction.

Source: Yen.com.gh