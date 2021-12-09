A bride seemed not to be pleased about something on her special day that she turned down a necessary romantic gesture from her groom

This was observed as the sad-looking bride dodged making contact with her groom's lips, refusing the couple's first kiss

The video has sent social media into a frenzy with a large number of persons wondering if the lady was forced into the marriage

Wedding occasions are special days in lovers' lives with every activity of the event reaffirming the couples' love for each other, but a lady's response to a romantic move by her man left much to be desired.

The bride pulled a surprising stunt at the church altar during her wedding that turned heads.

In the short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the lady avoided her man's lips as he made an attempt at kissing her.

The smiling groom after making several frantic efforts at connecting with her lips to no avail settled with pecking a portion of her face.

It was observed that the bride's expression was a direct opposite of her groom as she was visibly sad as if the union didn't please her.

Mixed reactions trail the lady's action

@omoru_yipatience4 stated:

"This marriage not go last he belike say na only the boy dey happy, husband make everybody dey fine he reach ur turn na u dey use am play."

@ganja_burner wrote:

"When he lied that he owns the estate and you find out he’s the chief of security after you exchange vows"

@mikeigwe2011 thought:

"Her ex dey present, with Benz he done blow. Just wait she will soon run “it’s a forced marriage”

@abbey_7240 said:

"The narrative that someone forced into the marriage beat my imagination. If they force her to marry, can they forced her to wear the gown ,if they forced to wear do they bundled her to get to the wedding location. Just wondering how it can happen."

@anniessien4real opined:

"Only God know what she's going thru...maybe she was given away against her will...sad I feel sorry for her."

