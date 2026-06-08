Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong turned 18, showcasing a bold new look inspired by American rap culture

Adwoa Safo shared heartfelt birthday wishes, celebrating her and Kennedy Agyapong's son's transition into adulthood

Social media users have reacted to Kelvin's transformation, with some people comparing him to popular American rappers

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Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong, the US-based young son of prominent Ghanaian politicians Sarah Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has courted attention following his recent public appearance.

Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong’s son Kelvin Safo-Agyapong shows off his dreadlocks and earrings as he celebrates his 18th birthday. Photo source: Sarah Adwoa Safo, @ebenzpizza/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Kelvin, who is also the grandson of the late innovator and religious leader Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, recently celebrated his 18th birthday on May 9, 2026.

Adwoa Safo's son flaunts dreadlocks and earrings

On Monday, June 8, 2026, Adwoa Safo took to her official Instagram page to share a video from her young son's recent birthday party at their plush residence in Accra.

In the video, Kelvin sported a thick dreadlocked hairdo, a style that has become somewhat of a new signature look for him and reminiscent of many current American rappers.

Adwoa Safo's son wore a black EnVaude sweatsuit featuring white Arabic calligraphy designs on the sleeves and legs as he flashed a bright smile while showing off his new look for the cameras.

The young man, who flaunted a tattoo in 2025, complemented his look with a gold chain and diamond earrings, a significant change from his public image many years ago, when he was still a teenager.

Kelvin later joined his family inside the house for a private birthday dinner, where he interacted with his uncle and Adwoa Safo's younger brother, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, at the dining table.

Other members of the late Apostle Safo's family, including the prominent NPP politician's sisters, also attended the celebration event with their children and were seen hugging the birthday celebrant.

In another video shared by Accra-based pizza joint Ebenz Pizza, Adwoa Safo's son, wearing the same outfit with his trousers sagging, beamed with excitement as he ate and promoted the food brand, whose product he compared to that of the ones he regularly purchases in the US.

To mark her son's special milestone, Adwoa Safo accompanied her video with a short birthday message, stating:

"You are 18 just once. Cheers to a lifetime of impact. Happy Birthday, Kelvin."

The Instagram post of Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong's son showing off his new look on his birthday is below:

Adwoa Safo's son's birthday video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Davidope459 commented:

"For a moment, I thought he was an American rapper oh🙌."

Kotahenkan said:

"So this is Kennedy Agyapong's son. He has changed paa o."

Kunda_dakini wrote:

"Belated birthday to you, chief. Keep glowing and be great always."

Adwoa Safo flaunts her grown-up daughter Daniella Safo-Agyapong as she vacations in South Africa. Photo source: @sarahadwoasafo, @kwadwosafojnr93/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Adwoa Safo and daughter dance at home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Safo and her daughter danced to Medikal's Shoulder song after returning from an event.

In a video, the former MP and her child beamed with excitement as they showed off their close bond.

Source: YEN.com.gh