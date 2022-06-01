Senior consultant at the PAKS- Relationship & Counseling Clinic says flogging as punishment is not sustainable in curbing moral decay

Counsellor Paa Kwesi Ortsin urged leaders in society to mobilise and equip the unemployed youth with vocational skills, particularly girls

His remarks come after a young woman and man were flogged in public at Wa in the Upper West Region over their leaked bedroom video

Senior consultant at the PAKS- Relationship & Counseling Clinic has decried the decline of morality in society but says lashing as a punitive measure is not sustainable.

According to Counsellor Paa Kwesi Ortsin, religious institutions, traditional leaders, youth group leaders, opinion leaders, elders in society, and NGOs must work together to deal with the situation.

The counsellor's comments come amidst a leaked bedroom video of a young girl and a young man on social media.

After their video emerged, some residents took matters into their own hands and flogged the pair publicly at the forecourt of the Wa Naa's Palace at Wa in the Upper West Region on Tuesday, May 31.

The leaked video of the pair with the date stamp of May 29 shows them having sex, which enraged residents who picked them up and tied them to a pole at the Palace and flogged them.

First video of another girl

The decision to publicly punish people for indecent acts followed a similar video that surfaced earlier, with another young girl advertising that she was a commercial sex worker and available for hook-ups.

Graphic Online reports that elders at Wa were informed about the issue, leading to the decision that anytime they come across any of such videos, they should look for the persons behind them and bring the persons to the elders because Islam frowns on such acts.

Counsellor Paa Kwesi Ortsin, however, said the intention of flogging as punishment to serve as a deterrent could be understood however it is not sustainable although it could serve as a deterrent to others in the short term.

''They should respectfully think through and look at programmes and approaches that could be innovative and productive and also sustainable.''

The renowned Counsellor urged leaders in society to address the broader menace of prostitution by equipping young people with vocational skills, particularly girls.

''Religious institutions, traditional leaders, youth group leaders, opinion leaders, elders in society, and NGOs should mobilise young unemployed youth and equip them with vocational skills.

''Becoming self-employed will empower them economically to be self-supporting, which will help address or reduce some of these socio-economic problems and moral decay in some ways,'' he told YEN.com.gh in an interview.

