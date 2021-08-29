Counsellor Paa Kwesi Ortsin urged authorities of St. Monica’s College of Education to seek counselling for their teachers

He explained that the public backlash and ridicule following the Anglican priest kissing incident in the school could affect the teacher-student relationship

He said the school must counsel the teachers to prevent that

Counsellor Ortsin also called for a public celebration of the three girls involved

The senior consultant at the PAKS-Relationship and Counselling Clinic, Paa Kwesi Ortsin, has prescribed counselling for teachers at St. Monica’s College of Education.

According to the renowned counsellor, most of the teachers at the school may be traumatised following the kissing incident between Reverend Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi and three female students.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Counsellor Paa Kwesi Ortsin explained that the incident is likely to affect the teacher-student relationship, thus, the teachers may withdraw from the students, which will affect their studies.

Good intention gone bad

''The intention of the pastor could be good but was demonstrated at the wrong place and wrong time. The teachers and students involved are in a state of post-traumatic stress disorder,'' he said.

Counsellor Ortsin urged authorities at the St. Monica’s College of Education to provide counselling for the teachers and openly reward the three girls involved to send the right message out to the public.

''The school should organise a public celebration to reward the three girls with a fanfare to send the right message out,'' he said.

Counsellor Ortsin noted that this would help restore public confidence in the authorities and teachers in protecting students of the school.

Background

Reverend Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi was captured on camera kissing three female students of St. Monica's College of Education on the lips during a Sunday Mass Service.

The video was widely circulated on social media and soon dominated national discourse, receiving wild backlash from the press, celebrities, and many on social media.

Some called for strict sanctions against the man who has been working in the past 5-years as School Chaplain and Lawyer.

Reverend Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi has since apologised for his conduct.

In an apology letter addressed to the Internal Province of the Ghana Anglican Communion, he prayed for forgiveness from the affected students and their families, the Bishop of the Anglican Church, St. Monica College of Education, and the Church.

But school authorities, led by the Acting Principal Venerable Dr Okyere Korankye, lodged a complaint with the Mampong Divisional Police Command for investigations.

