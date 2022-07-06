A married woman identified as Dominique Baker is living her best life despite not having any children of her own

Celebrating being 'childfree' on TikTok, the lady in her 40s said she is totally comfortable with her situation as she never wanted kids

According to the lady, she told her husband that childbirth is scary and that she just wanted to pursue her goals

For many persons, having children is like an achievement, but Dominique Baker doesn't see it that way.

Dominique, who is in her 40s is happily married without kids and recently took to social media to celebrate her decision taken years ago to be 'childfree.'

Dominique said she never wanted to have kids. Photo Credit: TikTok/@dominiquebakerofficial

In a video on her TikTok handle, the beautiful lady explained that sentiments about dying alone and continuing a legacy weren't enough reasons to convince her to have kids.

She said she decided to be a little selfish in her 20s and has no regrets about it.

Wording on her video read:

"Now that I'm in my 40s.

"I'm totally comfortable with my decision to be a little selfish in my 20s and go "childfree." I healed my traumas & I'm now the best auntie I can be.

"Dying alone & continuing a "legacy" weren't good enough reasons for me to change my childfree mind."

In a previous video seen on her TikTok handle, the lady highlighted some things she told her husband on the childbearing issue. Wording on the video read:

"What I told my husband:

"I want to pursue my goals.

"I have never wanted kids.

"I don't see myself as a parent.

"Childbirth is scary.

"Fear of passing along a genetic disorder."

Watch the video below:

Netizens support her views

Keagile Mnguni said:

"People underestimate that the older you get the more comfortable become in your convictions. It’s no longer an idea…it’s an entire identity. Lol."

Denise said:

"Someone else said “imagine your favourite things you like to do, do you want to also be parenting at the same time?” If yes great, if not great."

no said:

"So many people with kids die alone. I’m a volunteer for the elderly at multiple locations in a major city, kids don’t show up lol."

awatif <3 said:

"Being childfree is never selfish! we don’t owe it to the world or anyone to have kids so i don’t get how people can say it’s selfish."

user5351959131737 said:

"You don’t leave a legacy by having a child/children. You leave a legacy by the impact you make on the people in this world."

