A proud man identified as Erikan Sampson has taken to social media to flaunt his understanding girlfriend

In a lovely video he shared on the net, the man showed off the humble place he resides without shame

Singing his bae's praises, he said that no matter how tough things get for him, the lady has never minded coming around him

A man has got netizens gushing as he showed off the love of his life from his humble abode.

Taking to TikTok, the man shared a video of the interior of his abode, stating that no matter how broke he may be, the lady still comes to visit him.

As he sang her praises, the lady joined him on the scene to also blow her own trumpet.

The lady teased him that she still puts up with him despite him not having money.

"In case you make money o, if you follow any other girl, God will punish you," the lady said to him, waving her comb in his face.

She then went on to describe him as her everything. While expressing the belief that he would succeed in life, the pretty lady said that she doesn't know when as it may take some time.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Ochayi Paul said:

"Brother. Better women no dey outside oo! God will bless you, and stay with her. Make una check una genotype first."

football highlights 001 said:

"If he makes it and you are still with him I wonder how beautiful you'll look like cuz as you are in the trenches you are still beautiful."

Paul Njoku said:

"This is romantic af!!!!!!!!!!!

"Guy, guy guy guy don't lose this babe. whatever you do, don't lose her. Except na the will of God to lose her sha."

Amange Anthony Chima said:

"Shey women no dey make am for her family? Why she dey patient on your own dreams? She no get dreams?"

Osamor Isaac said:

"Awwwwwn ... You're lucky broo. This babe love you diee . Just sha work hard. no disappoint her abegg ."

19-year-old boy flaunts his 20-year-old girlfriend

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young boy had flaunted his girlfriend older than him by one year.

The lad identified as Justin recently revealed his age and that of his lover to their over 6k followers on TikTok and stunned people.

Responding to comments, Justin defended their relationship, stating that they have been together for 3 years now.

He revealed that they moved out of New York and now reside together.

"We both worked hard and saved our money & moved out of New York! We wanted it badly so we made it happen.

"She turns 21 in November and i turned 19 in June. The age gap isn’t bad at all."

