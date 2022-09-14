An American citizen who traveled to Ghana had a faulty MacBook and decided to contract a Ghanaian expert to repair it

The expert in the person of Victor Elorm Morgah charged the man much lower than he expected

The American voluntarily ended up paying the Ghanaian expert 12 times what he charged

Victor Elorm Morgah, a Ghanaian Tech Entrepreneur who is also a Computer Hardware & SoftwarePro as well as a C.E.O at Melvic Technologies raised eyebrows after narrating an experience he had recently.

According to Victor, he had a call from an American who was in Ghana to pick up a MacBook for repair from his office.

Before handing over the faulty gadget, the American asked how much the Ghanaian would charge for the service that Victor indicated would take him 6 hours to render.

When Victor mentioned his price, the U.S. citizen was amazed at how low it was and decided to give him multiple times of it (which was still less than how much it costs in the United States).

"That's how come I made 3600 cedis for a Job I'd have charged 300 cedis o. Bring your MacBooks for repairs wae, I'm still very affordable ," Victor indicated on his Facebook handle.

Ghanaians on social media react to the news

Below were some interesting thoughts the post by Victor gathered in the comment section.

Samuel Ofosu Mamfe indicated:

I call this Brains at work. Some people want adede pr3ko not adede Daa.. God bless the works of your hands, CEO

Bob Anyagre mentioned:

abeg i want to learn MacBook repairs i no handle dollar b4 me too i want some

Kwabena Amponsah commented:

Soon and very soon wo b3y3 dollar millionaire

