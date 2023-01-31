The orphan bagged 8As in WASSCE but needed financial assistance to achieve his dream of becoming a medical doctor

Following an appeal for help by social media user Sammy Adu Boakye, a benefactor offered to adopt and cater for the orphan's needs

The adoptive father paid for the young man's admission and private hostel fees, bought him a new phone, and clothes

Adorable photos capturing the young man and Boakye have warmed the hearts of netizens on social media

A brilliant orphan who obtained 8As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been given a scholarship.

The young man, whose name has been withheld, desires a career in the medical field but had his dream hanging in the balance due to financial constraints.

Social media user Sammy Adu Boakye highlights young man's plight

He received help after Ghanaian social media user Sammy Adu Boakye highlighted the plight in a Facebook post.

Orphaned boy and Sammy Adu Boakye. Photo source: Sammy Adu Boakye.

Sammy Adu Boakye's post garners support

Following the appeal for help, Boakye said his former boss offered to adopt the young man and cater for his needs.

''A few weeks ago, I came to you with excellent results of an orphan whose dream was to become a medical doctor. A few minutes after, my former boss and big brother Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey intervened with a simple statement, 'Sammy, I have adopted this child and will ensure all things concerning him are taken care of"'.

Boakye recounted that they gained fee-paying admission into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

''He immediately sent money for school fees and hostel fees. We had to go to a private hostel twice as the regular campus one,'' Boakye said.

Aside from the admission and private hostel fees, the adoptive father bought the orphan a new phone, suitcase, and clothes.

Boakye expressed gratitude on behalf of the beneficiary in the post that surfaced with heartwarming pictures. Scores of netizens took to the comment section to shower encomiums on the benefactors.

See the images below:

Orphan's WASSCE results pop up. Source: Sammy Adu Boakye.

Orphan with his new suitcase and clothes after shopping. Photo credit: Sammy Adu Boakye.

Orphan's new phone pops up. Photo credit: Sammy Adu Boakye.

How people were moved by Sammy Adu Boakye's account

Khenneth Bob Yaw Jrn posted:

God bless, you Senior.

Samuel Fahren Otoo commented:

God bless you Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey. This is what humanity is all about. This is a what Grace is. Kudos Sammy Adu Boakye once again. Others have laboured, and we share in their glory. We will take up this story and do more to add to their gain.

Eric Owiredu said:

God bless you, Mr.Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey.

Enock Garven Yeboah reacted:

God bless you for always being a blessing.

Ray Charles Marfo posted:

Kind gesture.

