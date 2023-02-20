Dignitaries graced the plush wedding ceremony of Wonder Kutor and his wife Pamela Sarfowaa Buabeng on Saturday, February 20, 2023

The beautiful ceremony took place at the All Saints Anglican Church at Adabraka in Accra

General Secretary of the party Fiifi Fiavi Kwettey and learned judge Yonny Kulendi were among the influential people who attended the wedding

Astute executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the weekend stormed the plush wedding ceremony of the party’s National Executive Committee member, Wonder Kutor and his beautiful bride, Pamela Sarfowaa Buabeng.

The ceremony took place at the All Saints Anglican Church at Adabraka in Accra on Saturday, February 20, 2023, and brought together the rank and file of the NDC.

General Secretary of the party Fiifi Fiavi Kwettey, Member of Parliament for Anlo, Richard Kwame Sefe, as well as the Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams were all in attendance.

Collage of shots from the plush wedding ceremony between Wonder Kutor and Pamela Sarfowaa Buabeng. Source: Facebook/@wondervictor.kutor

Source: Facebook

Also, NDC’s outspoken National Communication Office Sammy Gyamfi and the National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo were present.

The beautiful wedding was also a gathering of lawyers and law students because both the bride and groom met during their professional law training at the Ghana School of Law in the 2021/2022 academic year.

The well-organised marriage ceremony also brought to bear the reinforcements of the intermarriage between Ewes and Asantes as the couple represent these two ethnic groups.

A Justice of the Supreme Court, His Lordship Justice Yonny Kulendi was among the high-profile legal dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Wonder Kutor and Pamela Sarfowaa Buabeng in a romantic embrace shortly after exchanging vows. Source: Instagram/@wonder_victor_kutor

Source: Instagram

His presence was augmented by some members of the Ghana Bar Association and Students of the Ghana School of Law led by the SRC President, Odupong Agyapong Atta-Agyapong.

Kutor who is just 31 and a native of Tegbi in the Volta Region is the immediate past President of the SRC of the Ghana School of Law and currently studying at the University of North Florida in the U.S.

Wonder Kutor and Pamela sits among friends and family inside the All Saints Anglican Church. Source: Instagram/@wonder_victor_kutor

Source: Instagram

He is a product of the University of Ghana, the University of London and the Tema Methodist Day Senior High school and runs an Immigration Consultancy firm.

His wife, now Pamela Sarfowaa Kutor on the other hand, is a 27-year-old lawyer who was called to the Bar in 2022. She studied at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi and was a product of the Wesley Girls High School.

In the eyes of many, the marriage ceremony lived up to its billing because the couple having been seen as the best of friends on campus have transitioned their friendship into happy matrimony.

Other members of the NDC who attended the ceremony include Malik Basintale, Deputy National Communication Officer; Elikem Kotoko, Deputy National Organiser; Abigail Elorm Mensah, Dep National Women Organiser of NDC; Mawuto Agbavitor, Volta Regional Chairman; Josephine Jinapor, wife of the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Jinapor and many others.

Source: YEN.com.gh