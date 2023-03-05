A former inmate released from prison with the help of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam paid his respect at the late footballer's one-week observance

In a video, the man breaks down in tears as he expresses disbelief about the demise of the late former Chelsea footballing player

The one-week commemoration of the late footballer took place at Adjiringanor Astroturf on Saturday, March 4

A former prisoner freed from jail with the help of the late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam could not control his tears as he paid his respect at the late footballer's one-week memorial.

The man, who was jailed for six months because of a fight with a taxi driver in 2017, stated that he was still in disbelief that the late former Chelsea star had passed.

Ex-convict details how bailed him

He detailed how one day, while inside jailed, a prison guard informed him that a footballer had come to pay their fines so they could be released.

Heartbroken ex-convict weeps as he recalls how Christian Atsu bailed him from prison. Photo credit: nations_blogger/chris_atsu.

''After a fight with a taxi driver, I was incarcerated ... one day, they let us know that a Black Stars player had come to cover the fines for convicts who had committed minor offenses so that we could be freed. I was utterly stunned.''

Former prisoner prays for Christia Atsu

The ex-convict, who was in jersey, prayed and requested a T-shirt of Christian Atsu at the one-week memorial held at the Adjiringanor Astroturf, where family, friends, and sympathisers gathered to mourn the death of the late Ghanaian footballer on Saturday, March 4.

''Wherever he may be, may his spirit find peace," the ex-prisoner said while sobbing.

Watch the video below:

