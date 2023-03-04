Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari broke down in tears at the one-week observance of late footballer Christian Atsu

Muntari was so emotional that former Black Stars goalkeeper Richard 'Olele' Kingston had to console him

Christin Atsu's one-week observance was held exactly two weeks after his body was retrieved from the rubble of an earthquake in Turkey

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari was overcome with emotions as he attended the one-week observance for Christian Atsu.

Muntari, part of a group of former Ghana internationals who went to mourn with Atsu's family, could not help but broke down in tears while seated at the ceremony.

Sulley Muntari broke down in tears at Christian Atsu's one-week observance Photo source: @mygtvsportsplus

Christian Atsu's earthquake tragedy

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023. One of the hardly-hit areas was the city of Hatay, where Atsu lived and played for the local team, Hatayspor.

Atsu was one of the many people trapped under rubble when their homes collapsed due to the earthquake.

Atsu found dead and returned to Ghana

While many had hoped the player would be removed from the debris alive, it did not turn out to be so.

The Black Stars winger was found dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, almost two weeks after the earthquake struck.

His body arrived at the Kotoka International Airport from Turkey on Sunday, February 19, 2023, with the one-week observance set for Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Richard Kingston consoles Muntari at Atsu's one-week

The circumstances of Atsu's death seem to have hurt Sulley Muntari so much and it was showing all over him at the one-week observance.

In a video shared by GTV Sports+, Muntarisat down in the midst of his colleagues looking sad and moody.

He sobbed for a while leading former goalkeeper Richard Kingston to console him by patting him on the back and rubbing his shoulder.

Atsu's family release date for his funeral

Meanwhile, the family of the late Black Stars player Christian Atsu has shared date, venue and other details concerning his final funeral rites.

Disclosing the information on the grounds of the one-week observance of the late player, the family stated that the funeral would be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.

