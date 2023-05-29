Ghanaian presenter Giovani Caleb and his wife Belinda Boadu commemorated their seventh marriage anniversary on Sunday, May 28

He used his verified Instagram account to post charming photographs to celebrate the momentous occasion

Celebrities, including Van Vicker, and fans wished the famous media star and his better half well

Ghanaian presenter Giovani Caleb, known in private life as Caleb Elolo Adjomah, and his wife celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 28.

The media star took to his verified Instagram account to commemorate the significant occasion with adorable visuals. He posted three photos and a video.

Photo of Givani and his wife's white wedding

The pictures of the media star and his significant other consisted of their white wedding photo. The other snaps showed the pair posing by each other.

Giovani Caleb and his beautiful wife mark 7th marriage anniversary. Photo credit: giovani.caleb.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the images on his social media handle, the celebrated media personality said,

''Happy anniversary to us, @atanawomen. Love you,'' his simple caption read.

Entertainment figures such as Van Vicker and fans wished the famous media personality and his better half well.

See Giovani's post below:

Netizens wish Giovani and his wife well

Iam_vanvicker stated:

Happy anniversary, my broda.

Ensonyameyejade commented:

@giovani.caleb wei y3 GIO recipe

Nyamenayeobrempong said:

Ah, simple message saa.

Emperor.castro1 posted:

Ah na you be fine man in the first picture, what happened nye bro? Nice one!

Veez_creation said:

Happy anniversary to youGod bless your union always.

Unicee_charis posted:

Congratulations

Her._excellency said:

Happy anniversary.

Nanaamagyedzi reacted:

Her eyes. Pretty.

Davidmusicgh1 posted:

Happy anniversary to you and your beautiful wife. May the good Lord keep you and your wife blessed and happy always.

Tichbabe said:

Happy wedding anniversary to you both.

Hajiaalimantusadiya reacted:

Happy anniversary.

Bary_beads stated:

Happy anniversary .

Eddys.pixel commented:

Congratulations.

Source: YEN.com.gh