A video of a man doing his laundry with water from a gutter has been has surfaced on social media

Nana Tea, who shared the video on Facebook, said when he engaged the man, he found out he worked as a labourer in Tudu

Facebook users have been commenting on the video and wondering if there is any help they can give to the man

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man has been videoed washing his clothes with water from a gutter on the streets of Accra.

In the video shared by popular Facebook personality Nana Tea, the man was washing what looked like jeans trousers in the gutter.

When he was done washing the trouser, he squeezed and dried it close to the gutter.

The man washing his clothes with water from a gutter said he is a labourer at Tudu Photo credit: Nänä Teä

Source: Facebook

In his post, Nana Tea said when he engaged the man in a conversation, he told him he was mostly a labourer at Tudu in Accra.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Tudu forms part of the Central Business District in Accra and is also home to some head porters and labourers in the area.

“When you think life is too hard for you and you compare yours to others, then uhm. Saw this man using water from gutter to wash his things..I spoke with him and he spoke good English. He’s laborer mostly at Tudu. I’m not a psychiatrist to assess him though but he sound perfectly normal from his utterance.”

Facebook users comment on the video

Nana Tea’s post has seen many reactions; below are some comments

Nana Adoma said:

Hmmm, people are going through a lot it’s not easy at all, and most people don’t look like it may God assign destiny helpers to everyone who is in need

Myzz Lormz Papabi wrote:

Hmmmmm the realities of life and it's happenings. Abba Father, please come through for this gentleman and let your will be done upon his Life, Amen

Kojo Asante Mintah added:

It’s not an easy road for the common man. A built system which doesn’t favor the common man. May God help us and may we not faint in our quest for peace ✌️.

Nana Buabeng Tawiah commented:

Sometimes, you can hardly complain when u see other's situation. Let's be grateful always. The saddest part is when you see how selected few, our leaders spent the national resources.

Mharmie Sekyiwaa Amissah said:

Hmmmm, until you have a deep conversation with people you wouldn't know what they're going through? I'm sad

Watch the video below:

Nana Tea raises GH¢14,000 to help brilliant but needy BECE girl who gained admission into St Roses SHS

In a previous story, Nana Tea appealed for help for a brilliant girl who gained admission into St Roses Senior High School but could not purchase basic educational supplies due to financial constraints.

The Ghanaian social media influencer used his Facebook page to solicit funds in aid of the girl to enable her to attend school.

In a Facebook post after the appeal, Nana Tea said, ''After my Friday post, some good people inboxed and sent momo and items to support the girl. We had GH¢14,000."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh