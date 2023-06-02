A woman on Twitter has shared a then-and-now photo of herself and her husband

The post was to celebrate their 16 years of marriage while acknowledging that they had come far

In one photo, the couple displayed their dark-coloured clothes while they smiled and displayed their teeth in another photo

A Nigerian woman, Bello Aderonke, has shared a before-and-after images of herself and her husband while celebrating their 16th year in marriage.

The old image showed the two lovebirds looking slimmer. The man was wearing a black long sleeves shirt and black trousers.

Bello also wore a brown Ralph Lauren long-sleeved blouse on a pair of blue jeans. The top of the blouse had a red neckline. She had also braided her hair at the time.

In the new photo, Bello’s husband was in a black suit and a black bowtie.

He wore a white long sleeve shirt while looking chubbier than he used to some years back. He complemented his new flashy look with a beautiful smile.

Bello also wore a figure-hugging black dress with some white applique. She had on a white dangling earring and a pony hairstyle that suited her perfectly.

The white background, together with the dark grey curtain in the background, complemented their looks and made their photo more beautiful.

In her tweet, Bello said, “How it started vs How it’s going. Happy 16th wedding anniversary to us.”

