A fashionable bride has caused a stir with her skintight wedding gown designed by a Nigerian fashion designer

The bride wore a fashionable white reception gown that she could easily modify and wear after her wedding

The handsome tall-looking groom looked dapper in a two-piece brown kaftan and matching Mobutu hat

A beautiful, curvy bride opted for a ravishing form-fitting long-sleeve dress as her reception gown, which is trending on social media.

The beautiful couple shows off their dance moves. Photo credit: @goldmynevibes

Source: Instagram

The fashion designer of the dress used a pink ribbon to create a unique style that matched the pink ruffled tulle train attached below the bride's kneel level.

The bride looked alluring in a classy ponytail hairstyle while managing to catch up with her husband, who was busy fidgeting with his phone in the viral video.

The groom looked dashing in a two-piece long-sleeve kaftan and black sandals for the wedding reception.

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding video of the bride struggling to walk in a tight gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post below:

Libra Yemmy stated:

If the man had slowed down. They held her hand and moved with her. It won't be evident that She is struggling to walk in it.

getfit_edirin commented:

This your tailor sha. This flare is supposed to start 3 or 4 inches above the knee line to ease movement

Max natural black soap said:

This dress is best for photoshoots, but what do I know...

abiola0002 remarked:

The tailor does not seem to me like someone who will make heaven

royals_beddingsandclothings posted:

Ds your flare should be above your knee for easy movement. Confidence and comfort are beauty: all the same, congratulations on your big day.

Beez Mead wrote:

Why wear something you aren’t comfortable within

emerald_quays added:

The tailor could have made the lower part with spandex material so she could move.

hormobola_ asked:

Is it by force? A photoshoot dress you wear for a party? Fashionista

Watch the video below;

