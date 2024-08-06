A video of a young Ghanaian lady scolding her male friend for wanting her love has caused a stir on social media

The lady said the man never opened up on his true intentions and only did so after finding out she had a boyfriend

Many people who commented on the social media video shared varied opinions on the lady's sentiments

A young Ghanaian lady has triggered reactions online after she opened up on her estranged relationship with her male friend.

In a video on TikTok, the displeased lady said the young man had decided to profess love to her after two years of being friends.

She lamented that despite showing all the signs that she was interested in him initially, the young man never mustered the courage to open up about his true intentions, adding that now it was too late.

"We have been friends for two years, we pick me up, buy food for me and other things, but you never said anything. Now that I have moved you are now professing love to me. What should do I do?"

She then wondered why some men, like her friend, were not brave enough to open up about their true intentions to a lady and waited until it was too late.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked over 11,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the lady's concerns

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the lady's actions.

akwasibryt reacted:

"So why do u think he was doing all that."

Kwame Ayisi replied:

"Don’t you think, James feelings will be hurt the more, when he sees this video ooo."

BHIM wrote:

"Oh come on,actions speak louder than words.You knew what he was trying to mean but intentionally overlooked it but James naa I sure say he jon."

KinFunny247 added:

"Madam be honest, you didn't like the guy in that relationship mindset. Anyway James do Spiderman work."

Lady cries as boyfriend jilts her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a young Ghanaian lady was left heartbroken after her boyfriend jilted her.

A video trending on TikTok showed the young lady being consoled by a friend after receiving the news of the breakup.

The lady said it was the first time she had experienced heartbreak and had never expected to have it happen to her.

