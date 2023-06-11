Dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, put up loved-up moments in videos during a boat ride in Nigeria

The acclaimed artiste is in the West African nation to promote his "5th Dimension'' album and for a release party

While some fans had eyes on the couple's romantic moments, many had their ears on the musician's song in the background

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, served couple goals in Nigeria before the musician promoted his "5th Dimension" album at a release party.

The pair displayed loved-up and exciting moments during a boat ride. They oozed affection for each other in modern outfits on the boat.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa sing together

The Manodzi singer and his significant other enjoyed the boat outing in videos in which they sang together.

Stonebwoy and his wife Dr Louisa put up romantic display in videos. Photo credit: stone_burniton/@thatnueteiguy.

The 35-year-old musician and his wife put up romantic displays as they sang on the boat. They enjoyed much-needed time before the "5th Dimension" album release party.

The Ghanaian Afro-dancehall artiste released his mega album on Friday, April 28, 2023. Pulse Ghana reports.

Stonebwoy and his wife looked breathtaking in their luxury ensembles and dark shades. Dr Louisa let her hair down as she posed with her husband on the boat.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to one of the videos of Stonebwoy and his wife Dr Louisa

Fans who commented had their ears on the song, but some gushed over the romantic couple.

Officaillivingstone commented:

Ebe like @drlouisa_s dey write the song sef for @stonebwoy.

Slim_thuggy said:

Naaa, Stonebwoy is just something else; the song hits differently.

Elsadiqgoldboi11 mentioned:

This song is no more on snap

Brundaicue posted:

From today I am signing Mrs Stone on the CUE label.

Baddes25 said:

Man, he was born as a winner .

Kenzykay9 stated:

Jah guide and protect Uno Union Still @stonebwoy.

Princybright said:

Love and support from a queen is everything.

Agyeiqwasy_network commented:

I love u all #Bhim to the whole world.

Naageez said:

See true love. Stonebwoy is the real deal. Shatta Wale can't keep a woman.

Stonebwoy gushes over his wife and asks her to twerk for him

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, was seen in a new video gushing over his Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla.

Stonewboy's wife recently attended the Ghana Women's Awards at the Accra International Conference Centre. Before going out, the mother of two showed her husband her beauty, allowing him to catch it on camera.

