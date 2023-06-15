Celebrated Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has stamped her innovative fashion style on her Instagram page again

The wealthy film producer looked simple but ravishing in a crisp lavender button-down shirt and cutt0ff denim short

She also had one side of her hair swooping her face as she celebrated her motherhood status

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is a public figure known for flaunting her achievements with pride.

Fondly referred to as the East Legon Landlady, she has masses quite a substantial number of properties in her early thirties.

Tracey Boakye gave her fans a sneak peek on her thirtieth birthday as she displayed her brand-new luxury car and expensive designer handbags.

Beautiful collage photo of Tracey Boakye, her husband and children Image credit: @tracey_boakye

The Kumawood actress is the mother of three lovely children. She currently has two strong boys and an adorable baby girl, Nhyira.

Her youngest son stunned many with his exciting name, Luxury Badu Ntiamoah, who holds an American passport. The actress celebrated the news with a photo proof on her social media.

Tracey Boakye recently shared a sweet picture celebrating herself and her children. She captioned it:

Kwaku, Akua and Akwasi Maame Proud mother of 3 cuties .

See the post below:

Peeps react to Tracey Boakye's photos celebrating herself and motherhood

The comments under the picture were all encouraging words for Mrs Ntiamoah's resilience and hard work. Many praised her for her hard work in bringing up three strong children.

awanasbeauty commented:

One woman who does not bleach nor bleach her children. God bless you for me.

aishaadams5 commented:

I have never commented on your page before buh I had to do it today ….You are very beautiful and blessed ❤️

abenaahserwah commented:

Proud of you dear.❤️❤️❤️.keep ur ears close frm the outside and keep the eyes open for greater things ahead...

Tracey Boakye returns to the set rocking a $2k YSL designer handbag

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Tracey Boakye resumed her film producer series with a bang on set.

The celebrated executive film producer announced her return from an extended maternity leave.

Tracey Boakye briefly moved to the United States, where she safely delivered her third child.

A few weeks after a lavish two-day baby christening affair, the actress has declared her return to set and her upcoming movie.

Source: YEN.com.gh