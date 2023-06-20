A friend of Yvonne Nelson has sung the praises of the actress in an emotional video

Karen said she had known Yvonne since her days in SHS and could testify that she is a great friend

Netizens who saw the video heaped praises on the lady for being true to the actress

A video of Yvonne Nelson's best friend speaking about how her friendship with the pretty actress began has warmed hearts online.

In the recently uploaded video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Yvonne Nelson, Karen, the pretty dark lady who wore a bright smile, said she had known the actress for the past 20 years.

Karen opens up about her friendship with Yvonne Nelson

Source: Instagram

Taking a trip down memory lane, Karen said their friendship took off during their teen years when the Princess Tyra actress was a student at Aggrey Memorial SHS while she was also schooling at Ghana National College.

She added that they spoke on phone initially after being introduced by a mutual friend, and that is how everything began.

"Even though it was our first time talking, we talked a lot and had some connection, so Yvonne was like, I will pay a visit and I said, okay why not."

Karen said Yvonne made good on her promise by visiting her, and they have formed a unique bond ever since.

Many would recall that Yvonne Nelson, in her new book, spoke highly of her friend Karen, revealing that she was the one who accompanied her to confirm whether she was indeed pregnant for the Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

It remains to be seen whether it was the same person who has been friends with the actress for 20 years or that is another person.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video of Yvonne's friend

Peeps who reacted to the video shared the fond moments they have of the actress during her high school days.

linosei1 indicated:

Yvonne used to rap back in the days during entertainment night at Aggrey memorial. She was very beautiful, with beautiful skin, we the form ones were scared of her n she also was Tom boyish

mavisowusugh stated:

Those of us who love @yvonnenelsongh but haven’t had close up with her, how can we also do our video for what the future holds lol

claris_efe commented:

Yvonne and Lawrena... do I need to add the dormitory side to the story?

Yvonne Nelson speaks of her past with Duncan Williams' son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson has spoken about her dating Joel Duncan-Williams, the first son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

In the book, she revealed that despite planning to marry her, her response to his requests that she sees his father for prayers and spiritual cleansing ended the relationship as she was not prepared for that to happen.

Source: YEN.com.gh