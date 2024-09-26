A young man identified as OrlandoGH has narrated how his ex-girlfriend broke his heart after investing in her education

In an emotional heartbreaking video, OrlandoGH said the lady told him he was not her type soon after completing school

However, he said karma caught up with the lady many years later, as she became mentally challenged

A young Ghanaian man has recounted a sad tale of how his former girlfriend jilted him after sponsoring her education.

Identified on his socials as OrlandoGH, the young said because of how much he loved the lady, he took it upon himself to invest in her life, empowering her to have a place in society.

OrlandoGH, a Ghanaian man recounts how his girlfriend jilted him after sponsoring her education. Photo credit: @orlandoghgh1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

OrlandoGH said he ensured that the lady never lacked anything throughout the relationship with the hope of marrying her after school.

These hopes were however painfully dunked after his ex-girlfriend told him without mincing words that she was only using him as a help, he said.

He said the lady's words left him devastated for several weeks and months, where he batted with depression owing to the broken heart.

OrlandoGH stated that what pained him the most was the lady telling him that she deserved a better man than him.

"I provide everything that she needed and requested. At that time I had money, so I was just sendig it on her. But after sponsoring her education, this lady told me that she was just using me snd that she was done with me. I did no wrong, I never disrespected her. I pampered her and did provided whatever she asked for becuased I loved her," he narrated.

The young Ghanaian further stated that after jilting him for another man, he later heard that the lady had gone mad.

Without any sympathy, OrlandoGH said he was happy when he heard that his former girlfriend had become mentally challenged.

Reactions to OrlandoGH's sad story

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions to OrlandoGH's broken heart story, as sighted in the TikTok video.

Kofi_y3nsei_da said:

"Hmmm it’s exactly a month this same thing happened to me like she should wait fr me to wrong her mpo I did her no wrong bro I haven’t been myself since."

@Morgen de cr7 also said:

"Hmm bro is not you only o the same thing happened to me."

@packman commented:

"bro I had a fight with mine yesterday..now a days paaa de3 hmmm..she has put his new guy on her phone screen.not knowing she was using me for something."

Source: YEN.com.gh