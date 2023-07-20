At age 15, Dorothy Miller got pregnant and had her daughter Shaquita Bandy who would later make her proud

Dorothy's mother took responsibility for Shaquita so she could go back to school despite the discouragement from family and friends

Shaquita recently graduated from a nursing programme which was created by her mother at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg

Dorothy Miller had her daughter, Shaquita Bandy, when she was 15 years.

She noticed that there was a need to work hard since she was a teenage mother who came from a low socio-economic background. Also, she did not want her daughter to be like her in the future.

After having her daughter, Dorothy attended nursing school. She obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a master's degree and a doctorate before becoming the chair of the department of health sciences at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, despite the difficulties.

Several years later, Shaquita, who attended a nursing programme Miller established at St. Andrews University, recently graduated. More intriguingly, despite graduating 13 years apart, the two BSNs did so on the same day, according to WRAL News.

They both graduated on May 7 but thirteen years apart.

When Dorothy got pregnant, her mother was supportive because she did not want her to abandon her education.

Three days after Shaquita was born, Dorothy's mother ensured she returned to school even though family and friends discouraged them.

But Dorothy decided to shame her detractors. She decided to make her dream of becoming a police or nurse come true.

Dorothy left her daughter, who was then five years old, for her mother to take care of so she could join the military after finishing high school. After leaving the military, she enrolled in a nursing school while working two jobs to support herself and the other children she had given birth to.

Her daughter Shaquita, now works in the intensive care unit at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst after being one of the first nursing students to graduate from her program.

Dorothy, her mother, is running for the North Carolina Board of Nursing to address the shortage of healthcare professionals in small areas.

