Ghanaian Man Graduates As Chartered Accountant At 57 After 8 years Of Studies

A man has made his family proud after graduating as a chartered account after a very long time in school

His son was elated as he took to social media to show off his father’s achievement and congratulate him

In the LinkedIn post, netizens did not hesitate to show some love to the young man's father and say their congratulations

A Ghanaian man has achieved something great in his academic life after graduating as a chartered accountant after 8 years of schooling. Despite his age, this man did not give up on his academic dreams and graduated at age 57.

His son was very excited about his Dad’s achievement and used his LinkedIn platform to congratulate him. He highlighted the strong-willed nature of his father, saying that he did not give up even after failing several exams.

Photo: Proud son with father at graduation. Source: Joseph Ossom-Kabu

Source: UGC

The man's story and journey inspired many people as they dropped their congratulatory messages.

Evans Owu Junior was one of the inspired many and said:

Your dad story is an inspiring one. Happy are those who wait and put their trust in the Lord, And more particularly know that delays are never denials

Congratulations daddy ✊

Kojo Appiah Dapaa also said:

Congratulations to your Dad

An inspired Prince Mensah said:

If Gold must be gold it must pass through fire….This is Gold. Encouraged and Inspired

Aimé Teuja also said:

Only one learning "Never give up". Congratulations to your father for this great achievement!

Emmanuel Ametefe was impressed by the achievement and said:

Congratulations to your old boy. Indeed he’s welcome to the table of men with integrity.

