A married woman has opened up about the challenges she endured in the first two years of marriage

According to the lady, identified as Obaapa Rose, the man she married selfishly refused to cater for her, leaving her to assume the role of the provider in the marriage

Her man, however, changed and started providing and caring for her needs after discovering that she had multiple businesses

A young Ghanaian woman has shared a heartbreaking story of the tumultuous first two years of her marriage.

In a video making rounds on social media, the lady, known as Obaapa Rose, said that for two straight years, her husband, whom she met on Facebook and married after two months, never cared for her material needs.

Obaapa Rose, the young married woman who opened up about her marital struggles. Photo credit: @obaaparose61/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said she practically became the breadwinner of the home, using her own money to cook and cater for their needs.

The young lady further narrated that throughout this period, her husband was working and earning money but selfishly decided to ignore her needs.

According to Obaapa Rose, when they first met on Facebook and started getting to know each other, the man showed some traits of stinginess, which she initially overlooked.

Obaapa Rose said before the proposal, the man decided to visit her to find out where she lived and also learn more about her.

On the day of the visit, Obaapa said it rained heavily, which made it difficult for him to return, so he decided to spend the night at her place.

The young lady said the next morning, she left him to go take her bath only to return and find him going through her stuff in her wardrobe.

She said he went through all the stuff in the wardrobe and asked her to give him some cloths to sew, which she did without hesitation.

Two weeks after that, she also visited him, and after spending the night together, the man starved her for several hours the next morning before going out to get food.

These incidents gave her the impression that the man was stingy, so when he proposed marriage, she also decided to hide her business and assets from him.

"I didn't let him know about my business. At the time, I had three fufu pounding machines, which he never knew about," she said.

She further disclosed that a few days after their wedding, the man took all the monetary gifts, including donations from her family and church, that were presented to them without leaving a pesewa for the upkeep of their home.

"For close to two years, my husband never catered for me. He told me he used the money that we were gifted on our wedding day to pay off a loan he took for our wedding," she added.

After two years of neglect, Obaapa Rose said her husband turned a new leaf after he discovered, through his friend, that she was an entrepreneur who had many businesses.

She said since he found out about her business, her husband has started providing for the house and even gives his entire salary to her to save for him.

Netizens doubt the story

Obaapa Rose's story attracted mixed reactions from netizens, with many struggling to accept her story.

@kenimarteyMD said:

"This story is hard to believe."

@user7262593463455 replied:

"Please believe her cus my sister is going through the same problem."

@nanaowusu also said:

"are you still in that marriage."

@Classique Abdul commented:

"This one de3 unless sompa tv."

@brahnana310 said:

"This story no clear."

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh