Ace Ghanaian broadcast journalist and Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has mourned his late wife, Meena.

The media personality revealed that his significant other and mother of their four children died after battling ill-health.

Recounting his last moments with his late wife before she passed in a post via the Facebook page of CCF, Kwarteng disclosed that he visited his wife at the intensive care unit (ICU), where she mentioned that she was well.

''When you called me at night three days ago amidst pains to hug me and to bless me for all I have done for you before you were rushed to the ICU, I got absolutely confused because I have always known helping and loving you is my responsibility as a husband.

''What is shocking to me is that you told me when I visited you at the ICU that you are fine and will wait patiently for the doctors to treat you. You again told me in my dream that you will be fine and laugh,'' he recalled.

The media personality's wife, who passed most recently, is survived by him and their four children.

''So my dearest wife Meena why? Why do you have to do this to me and our four lovely boys after all I did to save you ... I doubt if I will live long!

''May the Almighty Allah strengthen me to bear this heavy loss. I am broken. See you very soon, my dearest wife.''

Several people have shared messages to mourn with Kwarteng under the post on social media.

Read the full post here and read some of the messages compiled by YEN.com.gh below:

Veronica Wartey said:

''May the Creator strengthen you for the kids and everyone who basically depends on you.''

Abena Jamaica commented:

''Our sincere condolences to you and your family. May the Almighty strengthen you.''

Seidu Humu Kulthum Humseizz said:

''Ya Allah! This is heart-wrenching. Take heart and be strong for the boys because no one will cater to them better than you. May Allah grant her the highest place in Jannah.''

Ras Mubarak commented:

''My heartfelt condolences, my brother. May Allah grant her Jannah.''

Patience Abiro said:

''This is heartbreaking, may her soul rest in peace. May the Almighty strengthen you and the family as a whole. My deepest condolences.''

Maame Owusua commented:

''So sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and your family. God is in control be strong.''

Abena Frempomaa Ofori Yeboah said:

''So sorry, my brother! It's well. May her beautiful soul rest in peace. Please, for the sake of the boys, you have to be strong, never give up!''

Obeng Diawuo Poundz commented:

''You will live long for the boys. Accept my condolence, bro.''

Maria Pencil said:

''Sorry for your loss, this is heartbreaking, may Allah grant you the strength to endure and grant her Jannah.''

Believe Sally Ottis Ocanson commented:

''My condolences but please stay alive for the kids. Both of you can’t leave them in this wicked world. Please stay strong.''

