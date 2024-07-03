A young Ghanaian woman has suffered a wicked broken heart from a man she sponsored through university in Ghana and abroad

The woman, who is yet to be identified, said he spent all her money building her now ex-boyfriend with the hope of a better future, only for him to travel and cut ties with her

Her sad story caught the attention of many Ghanaians online, who trooped to her comment section to console her

A Ghanaian woman has narrated the sad ordeal of how her lover jilted her after spending money to better his life.

Speaking to popular relationship talk show host, Auntie Naa, the unidentified woman said she sponsored her boyfriend throughout his tertiary education in Ghana, at the Regional Maritime University, and abroad.

Auntie Naa, the host (left) and the young woman (right) Photo credit: @sarahbreedlove80/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said she invested all her hard-earned money in her boyfriend, whom she had dated for 12 years, with the hope of building a better future together with him.

However, she said after her boyfriend, whose name was not given, travelled overseas to further his studies, he decided to cut ties with her without recourse to her many years of sacrifice for him.

The young lady, looking, deeply hurt and disoriented, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, said she also took care of her now ex-boyfriend's little brother through university.

Aside from the little brother, the young woman also disclosed that she provided for the mother and uncle of her former lover, settling their debts among many other good deeds she did for them.

"I also rented a room for them when my mother was languishing somewhere in my village. I thought I was doing this for a better future with him," she said.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young woman, who has never been to a university, said she has now been reduced to a common pauper, begging for alms and relying on the benevolence of her friends and family.

"I now have to beg people for help before I can eat," she added.

Having learned the bitter lesson, the young lady has advised her fellow women to think twice about investing in a man with the hope of settling down with him.

Her video causes a stir online

The young lady's video caused a stir online, attracting varied reactions from netizens.

Some of the reactions to the video, which had clocked over 6.1k likes and 732 comments, are compiled below by YEN.com.gh.

@Ashleymens502 said"

"Duabo is all u need."

@user5533635210238 replied:

”exactly what I said but may God forgive me."

@Josephine also said:

"hmmm helping a husband koraa it ends in tears na boyfriend."

|@cØfi Aristotle replied:

"Love no catch you before."

@Sarah wrote:

"It painful to be single but I will never regret being single."

Below is the video, posted on TikTok by @sarahbreedlove80 of the lady narrating her sad ordeal:

Ghanaian man jilted by girlfriend days after investing GH¢50,000

In a related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young Ghanaian man had been jilted by a lady he wanted to spend the rest of his life with,

The lady blocked him and bolted moments after he gave her GH¢50,000 as an investment into her business,

Netizens thronged the comment section of the guy to console him after he took to social media to share his story.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh