A Norwegian man has explained why he left his country to study at the University of Ghana

Speaking to a social media content creator, the obroni man, known as Evan, said he moved to Ghana to clear his mind from a painful breakup

Ghanaians on social media were perplexed by what Evan said during the interview with the content creator

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A foreign student at the University of Ghana (UG) has opened up about why he travelled from Norway to study in Africa.

The obroni student, identified as Evan, said he relocated from Norway to pursue his university education in Ghana to get over from his ex-fiance.

An Obroni man explains why he travelled from Norway to study at the University of Ghana. Photo credit: @therealbrandelikem/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Speaking to Elijem of Kwadwo Sheldon Studio, Evan suggested that coming to Ghana had helped him heal from his painful breakup.

"This is a secret between the two of us, I'm trying to get my mind off my ex-girlfriend. She is stuck in my head so I need new experiences," he told Elikem when asked why he chose to study in Ghana.

The Norwegian further professed his love for Ghana and described his experience in the country as exciting.

"You people are lovely and I love Ghanaians," he claimed.

Netizens puzzled by Evan's decision

Netizens who came across video excerpts of Elikem's interaction with Evan seemed puzzled by his reasons for studying in Ghana.

@Ivan Gibbah said:

"you wanted to clear your mind in school?"

@ewuraabi also said:

"the ex girlfriend has super powers, she has banished a guy."

@Dada Bush wrote:

"Those of you at Legon thinking they are in heaven have you heard what he said."

@Nana Adwoa also wrote:

"can u imagine, like..eyy people who chop break fast in legon where will you go UDS or UMAt cos Obroni wei paaa."

Obroni girl enrols at Afrostar Dance Academy

YEN.com.gh reported previously that a young obroni girl enrolled at the Afrostar Dance Academy.

The young lady opted for the dance class because of her admiration for Ghanaian star, Afronita.

A video shared on TikTok captured the young girl, identified as Alma, exhibiting her dancing skills.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh