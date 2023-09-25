Actor and influencer Chiderah David was one of the 49 protesters who were arrested on the first day of the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

He shared a video of him standing behind bars in one of the prisons in Accra together with other protesters

Many people laughed at his actions in the video, while others questioned him about the purpose of the video

Ghanaian actor and influencer Chiderah David was one of the 49 protesters arrested on the first day of the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Chiderah David in prison with other protesters. Image Credit: @CHIDERAHDAVID

Source: Twitter

The talented musician shared a video on his X account, formerly known as Twitter and his Instagram page.

In the video, he was stripped of his clothes. He was dressed in only a black T-shirt and boxer shorts. One person who was perhaps either outside the cell or on the other side of the cell recorded him standing behind bars together with other protesters.

Below is a video of Chiderah David in prison a day before the 3-day OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

Ghanaians react to Chiderah David's video from prison in Accra

Many people commented on Chiderah David's video and asked him whether he was going to use the video for a music video or an album cover.

The video also got many people laughing hard as they shared their thoughts.

@Enilart said:

Telling my kids this is Nelson Mandela

@nickirich14 said:

You are going to use a screenshot from this video for your upcoming album cover, I swear

@kojo_visible said:

New Music coming soon?

@__theSeyram said:

Chale the prison you go dier we no go hear word again o

@freecreator666 said:

This is why everyday man must put on a nice and clean boxer shorts. Edey need waa

@ab_akubah said:

How are we finding humour in this serious matter? Coping mechanism.

@Chriskata1 said:

You went to create content behind bars , this guy. Anyway, thanks for making your voice heard.

Efia Odo, John Dumelo, and other celebs spotted on day 2 of the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

YEN.com.gh reported that many Ghanaian celebrities joined many citizens on day 2 of the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest on Friday, September 22, 2023.

They convened at the 37 Military Hospital bus stop and matched to the residence of President Akufo-Addo, the Jubilee House. However, they were stopped at the 37 Military Hospital by the Ghana Police Service.

Efia Odo, SDK Dele, John Dumelo and Efya Nokturnal were seen marching with other protesters and seated at 37 Military Hospital on the street.

