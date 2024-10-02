A middle-aged Ghanaian man has advised his fellow men to desist from rewarding women solely based on their beauty

A Ghanaian man has ignited discussions on social media after he offered some unconventional advice to his fellow men.

Under the TikTok username @truthmarks, the middle-aged Ghanaian man urged men to desist from rewarding women solely based on their physical appearance.

A Ghanaian man advises his fellow men against rewarding women based on their beauty. Photo credit: @truthmarks/TikTok.

He stated that women ought to be valued beyond their physical beauty and attributes.

@truthmarks argued that women possess more than their physical makeup and that men should look beyond aesthetics.

"We don't reward a woman for being beautiful. We reward women based on the value they bring into your life. When she respects, she loves, she commits to you, she has support for you and also brings nurturing, those are the women you celebrate," she stated.

The middle-aged Ghanaian man asserted that men who reward women based on their physical appearance are weak and would never command the respect of their partners.

"You don't reward a woman because of some little bedroom fun, you don't reward a woman just because she looks attractive. If you do that you are a weak man. It means that that woman would not even respect you because she is not bringing anything to your life, but she is taking it away," he opined.

Reactions to the Ghanaian man's video

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions to the Ghanaian man's video.

@Sugar Dzaddy said:

"So they’ll also reward us based on the values we bring to them as well?"

Striker also said:

"some will still not listen but one thing is sure. They will learn the hard way."

@user5061813588002 commented:

"You are intelligent! sharing condensed wisdom."

Men advised against early marriage

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has advised young men against rushing into marriages.

He urged his fellow young men to focus on building themselves over seeking companionship.

Source: YEN.com.gh