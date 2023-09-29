A video of how a family received their relative after she wrote her WASSCE has gone viral

The girl, who was in her uniform, seemed delighted by the nice reception she got from her loved ones

Many people who saw the video commended the girl for completing SHS, with others praying she pass the exams

A Ghanaian family has sparked an emotional reaction from many people online after a video of how they welcomed their daughter back home after she completed SHS went viral.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the mother of the girl and other relatives were spotted hugging the Dunkwa Senior High Technical graduate as she arrived home.

Amidst cheers and jubilation, the women poured powder and showered the girl with praises for successfully writing the exam.

The girl who seemed visibly taken aback by the warm reception could not hide her joy as she celebrated with them.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 11,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians congratulate the fresh SHS graduate

Many people who thronged the video's comments section congratulated the girl on her successful completion of SHS.

Fiifi_Manuel 1 stated:

Let’s also think about the results too ?

user7350832860513 commented:

See how mommy is happy. May our parents live long to see us succeeding in life

Dimax Cosa commented:

we are waiting for the results wai

akuaagyemang532 added:

Is not easy so you must be happy

Ambitious Lina revealed:

don't forget to pray about the results

Girl reveals WASSCE was not easy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a girl who sat for the 2023 WASSCE openly admitted that the examination was not easy. Abigail arrived home amidst cheers from an excited relative who was delighted to see her.

As soon as she exited the car, the pretty girl told the person singing her praises that the WASSCE was difficult.

Wey Gey Hey girl gets phone after WASSCE

Also, a Wesley Girls' Senior High School student was surprised by loved ones as she was gifted a brand-new phone as a reward. The girl was stunned when she opened a gift box to realise it contained a new phone.

She got the lovely surprise when she attended her school graduation ceremony for the class of 2023.

