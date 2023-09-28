A video of how a senior of Kumasi Wesley Girls' High School bid farewell to her junior students after WASSCE has gone viral

In a video, the students gathered around the waiting car which had pulled up to pick up the student

Some students who were so pained to see the senior leave could not control themselves as they shed tears

Some students of Kumasi Wesley Girls' High School were reduced to tears when a senior bid them goodbye and was about to leave the campus.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment the fresh SHS graduate readied herself to leave the campus after writing the last paper of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Just as she entered the waiting car outside the school's gate, some junior students numbering three began her calling name.

Anxious to see her for the last time, the students moved close towards the car and begun to wave her goodbye.

At that particular moment, two of the students got enveloped in emotions as they begun to cry.

The video captioned "My sister’s last day in Kumasi Wesley Girls High School" had gathered over 2000 likes and 5000 views at the time of writing the report.

Girl tells relative the WASSCE was not easy

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a female student who sat for the 2023 WASSCE has cracked ribs online after openly admitting that the examination was not easy.

In the TikTok video, the girl identified as Abigail after returning home told her excited relative that the WASSCE was not easy.

Mom delights as son completes SHS

In a related news, a young Ghanaian mother was moved to tears as she welcomed her son, who had also finished writing his last paper for the WASSCE.

The woman, who appeared to be overjoyed was spotted in a TikTok video thanking God as she walked with her son, who attended Pentecost Senior High School.

She said her joy was mainly because her quest to ensure that her son completes SHS came with a lot of struggles.

