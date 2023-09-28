Identical twin sisters have taken over TikTok with their charming dance routine to a catchy song

The two excitedly danced to the tune while their infectious smiles undulated with the vibey song

The video of their performance, which they released on TikTok, delighted viewers, with many gushing

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Identical Ghanaian twin sisters have sent netizens into a thrilling meltdown with their endearing dance routine to a vibey tune in a TikTok video.

The girls looked cute in matching colourful T-shirts as they showed off their impressive moves. The added coordinating black leggings as they flexed their confidence.

Identical twin girls dance in a video. Photo credit: aa_twins19.

Source: TikTok

Twins exude confidence

The pair danced their hearts out enthusiastically and confidently to the song while their infectious smiles undulated with the music.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Like the gentleman who sat behind them, netizens were utterly won over by the performance and took to the post's comment section to pen their praise for the twins.

At the time of this publication, the clip had raked in more than 8,000 views and several comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of the twins

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the remarks. Many loved their TikTok video.

Erica posted:

Much love

Khonfhirm commented:

Aww, beautiful, talented girls.

Abena Cuticle said:

We have dancers in Ghana paaa wow .

Jins Ofom reacted:

Dance god.

Folkenberg Music said:

@KiDi should see this ❤️.

Apam Mark commented:

Still remain fav .

Video of pretty lady's unusual dance moves in dress

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a pretty fair-skinned lady caused a massive frenzy with her wild and alluring dance moves in a steamy video that has been widely circulated on social media.

The young lady appeared in the video sporting a black skintight outfit that grabbed her hourglass body. She held a bottle of water as she entertained her audience.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, it appears the pretty lady was sending out a message to her haters, as the caption on the clip.

Curvy bride shows off her dance moves

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a gorgeous bride owned the moment at her wedding with her eye-catching hourglass figure and moves on the dance floor.

In multiple videos spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the bride adorned two different ensembles for her wedding. She sported a sparkling dress with glittering stones and a skirt matching her husband's outfit.

The bride takes over the dance floor with her moves in one of the videos; the bride takes over the dance floor, where she shows off her dance moves, erupting cheers and approvals from guests. She nailed her moves in a fitting straight dress at the ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh