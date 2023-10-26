A Ghanaian brother and sister, Dr Kofi Amoah Larbi and Nana Yaa Oforiwaa Larbi achieved their lifelong dreams of becoming a medical doctor and a lawyer, respectively, within the same week

Kofi completed his journey by earning a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree after a foundation in Biological Science

Nana Yaa realized her passion for law and became a lawyer, and their remarkable accomplishments have been celebrated with gratitude and pride

A Ghanaian man and his sister have achieved an extraordinary milestone, with Nana Yaa Oforiwaa Larbi becoming a lawyer and her brother, Dr. Kofi Amoah Larbi, officially inducted as a medical doctor.

Their remarkable feat fulfils their childhood dreams of pursuing careers in the fields of law and medicine, both within the same week.

Kofi's journey began at Mfantsipim School for his secondary education, laying the foundation for his pursuit of a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science at the University of Ghana.

He continued his studies at the University of Cape Coast, culminating in the attainment of his MBChB (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) degree.

Nana Yaa, on the other hand, attended Aburi Girls Senior High School before enrolling at the University of Ghana School of Law. She completed her legal education at the Ghana School of Law.

What the lawyer said about her doctor brother's feat and hers

In a heartwarming tweet, Nana Yaa shared her joy, saying,

"I was called to the Ghanaian Bar on the 20th of October 2023. My elder brother was officially inducted as a Medical Doctor the next day, 21st October 2023! We thank the Lord God Almighty for helping us achieve this milestone, and to our parents, your efforts will never be in vain!"

The siblings' dual accomplishments serve as a source of inspiration and pride, demonstrating their dedication and hard work in achieving their dreams.

