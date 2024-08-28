Ghanaian Lady Delights As Lover Passes Loyalty Test, Makes Him A Sweet Promise
- A video of a Ghanaian lady rejoicing after her lover passed a street loyalty test has surfaced
- In the trending video, she rejoiced heartily as her lover mentioned her name when questioned
- The Ghanaian lady also made her boyfriend a promise in reaction to his show of faithfulness
A Ghanaian lady could not contain her joy as her lover passed the Street Traffic loyalty test.
The test is a platform where faithful partners are unveiled, and cheating partners are exposed.
The lady, clad in a white outfit, waited anxiously as the team called her lover to find out if he was faithful.
To her bewilderment, her lover, Derrick, proudly mentioned her name when he was asked who his girlfriend was.
"If I am to give birth now, I would do that with my lovely girlfriend, Adwoa Bella," he said in response to a question posed by a member of the Street Traffic team.
Adwoa Bella jumped excitedly and promised her lover she would love him forever.
Watch the video below:
Netizens congratulate Adwoa Bella
Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to celebrate with the young lady. Others also praised Derrick for being faithful.
@kwami Dee wrote:
"Derrick we are honest,responsible good and gentle trust me."
@janetneequaue wrote:
"This thing call love is sweet pass everything."
@GENIUS wrote:
"Nyame atwitwa agye wo oooo by MAMA ESTHER."
@Afia Derma wrote:
"Am happy for you big sister."
@B wrote:
"Hope that’s not my man Derrick. Leme invert first guy I come back okay."
@BE OPEN wrote:
"Den paa na 3f3 sei aww. God bless you both."
@infinitystudents1 wrote:
"Congratulations."
@queens_gist wrote:
"Please when are you coming to KASOA."
@Hacmorrison wrote:
"When you go for what you want that’s happily ever after no drama."
Lady weeps as loyalty test goes wrong
Conversely, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady was disappointed after her lover failed the loyalty test.
Nana Ama explained she had been in a relationship with a man for eight years, hoping they would one day marry.
However, in a trending TikTok video, her boyfriend mentioned another woman as the one he was currently dating.
