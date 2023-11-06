A viral video shows three women comfortably seated in the trunk of a taxi, wearing black attire, indicating they might be attending a funeral

Despite the taxi being full, the women chose to sit in the boot, sparking criticism on social media for the driver and passengers endangering lives

The incident has ignited a debate on passenger safety, emphasising the importance of adhering to transportation guidelines and promoting awareness about safe travel practices

A video circulating online, showing three women comfortably seated in the boot of a taxi, has sparked controversy.

The women, dressed in black, appeared to be grown adults, suggesting they were attending or returning from a funeral.

Despite the taxi being fully occupied, the three women chose to sit in the boot, prompting widespread criticism on social media.

Collage of women sitting in the boot of a taxi Photo credit: @tv3_ghana Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

the women seemed unfazed, chatting happily while seated in the confined space.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Viewers expressed concern, condemning the driver for allowing such a risky situation and the passengers for endangering their lives.

The incident has ignited a debate online, raising questions about passenger safety and the responsibility of both drivers and commuters.

Read some of the reactions below:

@Everydaynewsgh said:

Free things are not always free, it can cost your life

@iamselasiee wrote:

Somewhere in Oti region,you will sit on top of the car and still pay what people sitting comfortably are paying So I’m not surprised to see this.

@iamkerrenci said:

It's funny till something happens. Then the masses go blame the road or someone...Are cars finished in that town? Is that the only car going to where they're going? Smh

@jeffersonfresh wrote:

Health and safety is an illusion in Ghana lol

@timnart said:

One sudden acceleration and then y'all will be saying hello from the other side

@lone_ranger6 wrote:

Its all fun until the car hits a bump on the road. Very irresponsible

White woman spotted in town working as taxi driver

Meanwhile, a viral video on social media showcases a white woman working as a taxi driver in Ghana, sparking widespread attention online.

The footage, shared on Twitter by user @LabellaBrooks, captures the woman driving on the street, but it remains unclear if there were passengers in the car.

This unusual occurrence has drawn significant interest as it defies the typical roles expatriates play in Ghana, where they are often associated with high-ranking positions rather than everyday jobs like taxi driving.

Ghanaian Woman And Taxi Driver Captured Arguing In The Middle of The Road

Earlier, A viral video depicting a heated quarrel between a Ghanaian woman and a taxi driver has stirred reactions online.

The video, shared on TikTok by user @franka1_, shows an angry woman and a taxi driver engaged in a verbal altercation in the middle of the road.

While the cause of the argument remains unknown, the woman implied the driver was negligent and failed to yield to a passerby, leading to public support for her, with many blaming taxi drivers for disregarding pedestrian crossing rules.

Ghanaian Taxi Driver In Qatar Reveals He Earns Over GH¢16K Monthly

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a Qatar-based Ghanaian man popularly called Papa Kumasi has revealed that he makes a staggering GH¢16,000 monthly as a taxi driver in the Arab nation.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Papa Kumasi disclosed that he worked as a taxi driver before venturing into the beauty industry in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh