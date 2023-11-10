Keche Andrew of the famed Keche music group has stated that hardworking men are not afraid to date or marry ambitious women

In an interview on Property FM, he indicated that his wife's political ambitions and daring moves don't perturb him

The celebrated musician explained that they discussed her quest to carve a niche in Ghana's political space before tying the knot

Ghanaian musician Keche Andrew, born Andrew Kofi Cudjoe of the famous Keche music group, has opined that only lazy men are troubled by the thought of marrying ambitious women.

He explained his wife, Joana Gyan Cudjoe's potential to become a Member of Parliament (MP) in the 2024 general election does not intimidate him.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM, the No Dulling hit singer said his wife's ambitious moves don't perturb him.

"There is nothing to be afraid about having an ambitious wife, and if you're a man who is not a hardworking person, then such things will get you worried," he said.

Keche Andrew added that his wife, who doubles as his manager, mentioned that she would venture into politics before marriage; hence, he's not surprised.

Keche Andrew speaks on his wife's political career

Still on the singer, YEN.com.gh reported that Keche Andrew, the husband of the politician and activist Joana Gyan Cudjoe, who is competing for a parliamentary seat in the Amenfi South constituency, said he would not allow his wife to use his song for her campaign.

The song Something Must Happen was seen as the perfect song for a campaign by Abeiku Santana as he interviewed him on Okay FM.

Andrew responded that he would disapprove of it because he is in a group with his partner, Keche Joshua.

NDC Primaries 2023: Musician Keche's wife Joana Cudjoe wins Amenfi Central parliamentary race

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Joana Gyan Cudjoe, business mogul and wife of musician Keche Andrew, won the Amenfi Central National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary race.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Golden Empire Legacy Limited polled 756 out of the total 1,486 delegates cast to clinch a landslide victory.

