The wealthy wife of Ghanaian musician Keche Andre went on a shopping spree after receiving an award

The respectable executive always trends on social media with her looks as she rocks different Afrocentric hairstyles

Joana Gyan Cudjoe is currently the chief executive officer of sixteen companies operating in Ghana

Ghanaian entrepreneur Joana Gyan Cudjoe is one of the richest and most fashionable female celebrities of 2022.

The stylish wife of Ghanaian musician Keche Andre owns sixteen companies according to a report by Adom FM online.

The hardworking chief executive officer has shared a photo on her Instagram which features her latest designer bags.

Ghanaian musician Keche Andre and his rich wife flaunt an opulent lifestyle on social media. source: @joanagyancudjoe

1. Joana Gyan Cudjoe shows off an expensive Gucci bag

The beautiful wife of the award-winning musician posted a Gucci bag valued at three thousand, five hundred dollars on her official Instagram post captioned,

My new bag

Some of Joana Gyan Cudjoe's followers on the first post

helinarockshll

Money day talk you for give me the old once oo

mir.acle65

Ooooh my role model, since when did you start doing these things. Awwww please

asibi_azibo

Mama dey play us,she go do investment rather. Ghana is a country of show off with fake things so mama too dey play small but i know she will definitely invest that bag money

_serwaa_kuffour

U deserve it and more

2. Joana Gyan Cudjoe shares a photo of her Louis Vuitton bag

The millionaire shared another post flaunting her new Louis Vuitton bag which cost fifty-nine thousand, six hundred and sixty-sixty two Ghana cedis. Joana explained in the post that she paid for the bag herself without financial assistance from anyone.

Some social media users have expressed their shock at the price of Joana Gyan Cudjoe's new bag

abyna_odi

I just want to be like u chai Blessings upon blessings

content_creator_ghana

Wow,Glory be to God

abena_fidelia

Quality oooooooooooo,Bosslady that’s who you are ❤️❤️✊✊✊

evelyn_kokoti_

I know you can mummy, you are a hard working woman

prophet_michael_jakes_owusu

I am actually waiting for you to own your jet ✈️ dear…Keep up

