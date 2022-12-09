Ghanaian Millionaire And Wife of Keche Andre Joana Gyan Buys Louis Vuitton And Gucci Bags Worth GH₵104,855
- The wealthy wife of Ghanaian musician Keche Andre went on a shopping spree after receiving an award
- The respectable executive always trends on social media with her looks as she rocks different Afrocentric hairstyles
- Joana Gyan Cudjoe is currently the chief executive officer of sixteen companies operating in Ghana
Ghanaian entrepreneur Joana Gyan Cudjoe is one of the richest and most fashionable female celebrities of 2022.
The stylish wife of Ghanaian musician Keche Andre owns sixteen companies according to a report by Adom FM online.
The hardworking chief executive officer has shared a photo on her Instagram which features her latest designer bags.
1. Joana Gyan Cudjoe shows off an expensive Gucci bag
The beautiful wife of the award-winning musician posted a Gucci bag valued at three thousand, five hundred dollars on her official Instagram post captioned,
My new bag
Some of Joana Gyan Cudjoe's followers on the first post
helinarockshll
Money day talk you for give me the old once oo
mir.acle65
Ooooh my role model, since when did you start doing these things. Awwww please
asibi_azibo
Mama dey play us,she go do investment rather. Ghana is a country of show off with fake things so mama too dey play small but i know she will definitely invest that bag money
_serwaa_kuffour
U deserve it and more
2. Joana Gyan Cudjoe shares a photo of her Louis Vuitton bag
The millionaire shared another post flaunting her new Louis Vuitton bag which cost fifty-nine thousand, six hundred and sixty-sixty two Ghana cedis. Joana explained in the post that she paid for the bag herself without financial assistance from anyone.
Some social media users have expressed their shock at the price of Joana Gyan Cudjoe's new bag
abyna_odi
I just want to be like u chai Blessings upon blessings
content_creator_ghana
Wow,Glory be to God
abena_fidelia
Quality oooooooooooo,Bosslady that’s who you are ❤️❤️✊✊✊
evelyn_kokoti_
I know you can mummy, you are a hard working woman
prophet_michael_jakes_owusu
I am actually waiting for you to own your jet ✈️ dear…Keep up
evelyn_kokoti_
I know you can mummy, you are a hard working woman
