Ghanaian social media sensation Abena Korkor has delivered a message to her haters alongside a video where she dances

It comes after an unknown person leaked incredibly steamy footage of the socialite's bedroom activities

Fans of Korkor have urged her to focus her energy on something more productive as they showered her with love

Ghanaian socialite and mental health advocate Abena Korkor has teased her haters in a video where she shows her incredible body while dancing in a fitting sportswear.

The former TV3 Ghana employee shook her behind as she vibed to the song Goodsin by Ghanaian Afrobeats singer/songwriter OliveTheBoy.

Abena Korkor shames haters with dance video over her leaked bedroom clip. Photo credit: missabenakorkor.

Her dance footage comes after an unidentified source uploaded an explicit video of her online. The video's contents have made quite a stir on social media, with the socialite trending at number one on X at the time of writing.

In response, Korkor took to Instagram to dish out a message alongside a dance video targeting the person who leaked her bedroom clip. The dance footage showed her with her pet dog.

"Haters gonna hate, but the video was for their husbands and fathers. You forget I am a forensic scientist. Whoever leaked it, get ready with your legal team," she captioned the video.

Watch the dance video below:

Fans reacted to Abena Korkor's dancing video

Ghanaians lavished the socialite with love.

Charlesparcker indicated:

Don't mind them.

Nana_Birght indicated:

Korkor, please focus on something profitable with your time. You're beautiful.

That_lekki_car_guy said:

So na the dog be that .

Laalas commented:

Rock it. Post more videos.

Nigerian_girl22 indicated:

But she lowkey wears more expensive outfits than your favourite influencers.

Abena Korkor attends church service

Still on the social media sensation, YEN.com.gh reported that Abena Korkor made waves, but this time, it was for an unexpected reason.

In a surprising turn of events, she attended a church service fully clothed and even led praises, leaving many of her followers in shock.

Abena Korkor, known for her provocative behaviour and tendency to share bedroom moments on social media, showed a different side of herself in a video.

